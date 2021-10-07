CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a Shortage of At Least 100,000 Restaurant Workers in Texas?

By Chris Austin
 6 days ago
The Texas Restaurant Association says there is a massive shortage of workers in the restaurant industry in the state of Texas. “We estimate between 100,00-125,000 workers still being sidelined,” said Joe Monastero, chief operations officer of the Texas Restaurant Association. “What that means is positions are available, but people that had them we aren’t exactly sure if they chose to go into a different industry chosen to go back to school or expand their education.”

