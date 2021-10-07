Most Communications Service Providers Feel Unprepared to Charge for 5G Services

A number of UK internet providers appeared to suffer service disruption on Thursday morning, with BT, Three, EE and Virgin among those thought to be affected.Website health monitor DownDetector registered thousands of reports from users complaining of connectivity issues.Three users began to report problems at approximately 5.48am GMT, with more people reporting issues at around 8.00am as the work day began.“We’re currently experiencing technical issues with some calls,” Three said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Please accept our apologies if you’ve been affected by this, our engineers are working hard to fix it. Check back here for updates.”The company has since notified customers that its services are “up and running” again and apologised for the disruption.BT and EE services appeared to suffer from around 11am, with some users struggling to access their email or My EE, while Virgin customers are also understood to have experienced problems that, like those of Three, now appear to have now been resolved.You can follow the very latest in our liveblog below.

