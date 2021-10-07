Summer Travel Recap: Latest Trends Reveal Rise in International Travel, Last Minute Trips and Young Travelers
For the first time since the onset of Covid-19, travel insurance sales have surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, according to travel insurance aggregator Squaremouth.com. However, as travel rebounds, new trends have emerged that show it is still far from "normal. Squaremouth Analytics compared thousands of travel insurance policies purchased pre-and-post-pandemic to identify...aikenceo.com
