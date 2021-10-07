Summer Travel Recap: Latest Trends Reveal Rise in International Travel, Last Minute Trips and Young Travelers

New data released today by Expedia® indicates holiday travel planning is underway and the top choices for Thanksgiving and Christmas escapes are sunny beachside destinations across Mexico, the southern U.S. and the Caribbean. Mountaintop getaways to Utah and Colorado are also shaping up to be popular for travelers this holiday season. While many of these destinations are already seeing strong demand, it's important to know that it's not too late to book.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO