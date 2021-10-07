CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo Animal Services Closed Friday

By Yantis Green
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo Animal Services Division will be closed this Friday, Oct. 8, for staff training.

Emergency animal-related calls should be directed to non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315. Services such as intake or dogs at-large will not be available on Friday.

As a reminder, Animal Services will respond to after-hours calls, such as:

  • Aggressive dog at-large
  • Sick/injured animal
  • Bite investigation
  • Cruelty investigation
  • Police/fire assist

