San Angelo Animal Services Closed Friday
SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo Animal Services Division will be closed this Friday, Oct. 8, for staff training.
Emergency animal-related calls should be directed to non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315. Services such as intake or dogs at-large will not be available on Friday.
As a reminder, Animal Services will respond to after-hours calls, such as:
- Aggressive dog at-large
- Sick/injured animal
- Bite investigation
- Cruelty investigation
- Police/fire assist
Comments / 0