CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Kirk Ferentz might be old-school, but it’s hard to find fault with 5-0

By Ivan Maisel about 22 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1fn4_0cK1d5h400
Kirk Ferentz is in his 23rd season at Iowa and is the longest-tenured FBS coach in the nation. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Cue the trumpets. Get Mike Tirico into the studio. It’s time for the Games of the Ferentz Olympiad, in which every four years or so, the Iowa Hawkeyes school the Big Ten by playing efficient (read boring), vanilla (not for everyone), winning (tell me more) football.

The Hawkeyes aren’t sneaking up on anyone. Iowa is 5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten and ranked No. 3 in the nation. No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) is coming to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. It’s the first top-five matchup at Kinnick since the immortal 12-10 victory over Michigan in 1985.

You can just feel the excitement shimmering off coach Kirk Ferentz in waves.

“It’s not a five-week season or six-week season,” Ferentz said at a news conference this week. “You don’t get any prizes. Nobody is going to announce a bowl matchup next week. They do the prognostications every week, I get that. They don’t really count those. They are Monopoly money. Nothing really counts until you get to the finish line.”

Ferentz has been killing buzzes in Iowa City since he replaced Hayden Fry after the 1998 season. And his brand of football is so last century. If Ferentz were any more old-school, he’d be covered in ivy. He coached that way when he took over the Hawkeyes as an unknown 43-year-old, and he’s still coaching that way today, at age 66.

And the funny thing is, Ferentz, who has the longest tenure of any FBS coach, is having the most success he has had in nearly two decades. The Hawkeyes have won 11 consecutive games since starting last season 0-2. That’s the nation’s third-longest winning streak, behind No. 1 Alabama (19 games) and No. 6 Oklahoma (13 games). Iowa’s defense has gone 27 consecutive games without allowing more than 24 points, the longest such streak in the nation.

The defense is an excellent example of what makes Ferentz’s teams tick. The Hawkeyes’ defense is the modern answer to Woody Hayes’ Ohio State teams, the 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust Buckeyes. You knew what they were going to run, they knew you knew and it didn’t matter. That pretty much describes Phil Parker’s 4-3 defense.

“What we used to do offensively is script the first 15 plays,” former Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez said, “use different formations, use different motions to see how the (defense) is going to play you. You don’t have to do that with Iowa.”

It’s all about the fundamentals for Ferentz

The 2021 Iowa defense has been the best defense north of Athens, Ga. The Hawkeyes have forced 16 turnovers in five games and lead the nation in turnover margin at plus-12. Six Hawkeyes picked off a Maryland pass last Friday night, a 51-14 victory at Maryland in which Iowa made Terps quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa wish he had taken up another sport.

“They emphasize fundamentals. They are going to do it better than you,” said Alvarez, a College Football Hall of Fame member who coached with Ferentz for Fry in Iowa City in the 1980s. “You’re going to have to beat them. They are not going to beat themselves. They are not going to make mistakes. They execute so well, you have to execute better on offense. Most teams stop themselves.”

That’s an important attribute when the other team is more talented. Ferentz isn’t luring five-star prospects to Iowa City. Bear Bryant once said he’d rather have an 85 player playing at 100 percent of his ability than a 100 player playing at 80 percent of his ability. Iowa players are known among NFL scouts for coming into the league ready to play.

“It falls a little bit into the same category as Alabama,” said Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “You’re curious if there is upside (left) because they have been taught so well. There’s an overachiever quality to (Iowa) players. You know they’ve been developed. You know they’ve been taught.

“We see it down here at the Senior Bowl. Their guys show up. They know how to work. They know how to progress. You know what you’re going to get, and you trust what you come out of the (Iowa football) building with.”

Ferentz is a former offensive line coach. Of the 10 first-round draft choices he has produced at Iowa, five are offensive linemen and three are tight ends. Fourth-year junior center Tyler Linderbaum will be No. 11.

Iowa players enter Ferentz Football College. They generally don’t leave early. As Nagy said, they develop. If it were up to Ferentz, he would turn the clock all the way back to freshmen ineligibility, a rule last in place in 1971.

“If I was the commissioner of (football), which I will never be, no freshman would ever play, period,” Ferentz said. “It’s the best thing for them. Let them go to school, get de-recruited, all the nonsense everybody talks about. Uncle Jim is not calling him and asking why you’re not playing 48 snaps instead of 21.”

Ferentz went on a little longer, then stopped himself.

“This is going to kill our recruiting for the next 15 years, right?” he asked.

Ferentz’s self-deprecating sense of humor reveals his humility, an attribute found among FBS coaches about as often as grocery coupons. The biggest game at Kinnick Stadium in 36 years will kick off Saturday afternoon. If Iowa wins, Ferentz’s humility will be put to the test.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

2022 3-star running back Kaleb Johnson flips from Cal to Iowa

Iowa‘s win over Penn State last weekend was huge on the field, but it’s paying massive dividends already on the recruiting trail. Hamilton (Ohio) High 2022 running back Kaleb Johnson tweeted Wednesday that he has flipped his commitment from Cal to Iowa. He had been pledged to the Golden Bears since June.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Steve Sarkisian, standout punters and Iowa OC Brian Ferentz

I say this knowing full well it’s too early to make any sort of declaration about Steve Sarkisian 2.0. But watching Texas fall apart in the fourth quarter Saturday rang a bell about Sarkisian’s stops at Washington and USC. So I went digging. His record in one-score games is 15-13, slightly below his record of 35-24 in other games. Was it that in his season-and-a-half at USC the Trojans lost four games as two-score favorites? That speaks to mental discipline. But, no, it takes more than a half-season to impress upon players that the cost of discipline is high but surely worth paying. If Texas doesn’t learn from that experience Saturday, Sarkisian isn’t doing his job.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals biggest difference with 2021 Michigan team

The Michigan Wolverines in 2021 are off to not just their best start in the seven-year Jim Harbaugh Era, but they’re also shattering program records in a season that many thought could be Harbaugh’s last. Harbaugh and the Wolverines went just 2-4 last year during the COVID-abbreviated season, his first...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Star power: The On3 midseason All-America team

We’re heading into Week 7, so it’s a good time to put together a midseason All-America team. This has been a wild season, and it’s reflected in our midseason team; it’s fair to say that at least a third of the team is surprising when considering how little preseason hype those guys received. But they’re getting hyped now because of what they’ve done in the first half of the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Alabama State
Iowa City, IA
Football
State
Oklahoma State
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
On3.com

Midseason report: Top 300 most impactful college football players

Here are our updated rankings of the 300 most impactful players in college football. This is not a NFL draft hot board nor a list of the 300 most talented players. Talent certainly is taken into account, but there are numerous variables and emphasis is placed on players having the most notable on-field impact; that is one reason it is skill position-heavy. The rankings are fluid and change weekly.
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma offers top 2024 safety Peyton Woodyard

Oklahoma extended an offer Tuesday to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard. Woodyard is considered one of the best prospects in the 2024 class along with his teammates Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. He already has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Barry Alvarez
Person
Woody Hayes
On3.com

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud signs NIL beverage deal

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has a new favorite beverage. The Buckeyes star took to Instagram to announce he’s signed an NIL deal with the beverage company Athletic Brewing. Athletic Brewing is attempting to change the game, creating great-tasing, non-alcoholic beers. Perhaps the brand is perfect for NIL deals, as...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Midseason report: 20 coaches whose stock is on the rise

Earlier today, we posted the On3 midseason All-America team, a look at some of the top players in the country through the first half of the regular season. Now, here’s something similar on their coaches. After talking to industry sources, here’s a look at 20 coaches whose stock is on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jett Howard, 2022 four-star, commits to play for father at Michigan

Jett Howard, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Miami (Fla.) IMG Academy has committed to Michigan basketball for the class of 2022, sources tell On3. It’s no secret that Michigan has been the heavy favorite to land Jett since his father, Juwan Howard, accepted the head coaching job. Despite the always likely chance he would end up playing for his dad, Jett still decided to go on visits to other schools, such as Tennessee (who put up the biggest fight), Georgetown, and NC State. Howard also picked up offers from LSU, Vanderbilt, and Florida.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#Penn State#Kinnick#Fbs
On3.com

Donte Williams gives theory on USC home struggles

USC‘s season is not going as they had hoped. At all. A team that entered the 2021 campaign with an abundance of talent and College Football Playoff aspirations has three losses before mid October. They also fired former head coach Clay Helton after their second game of the season. An even more surprising tidbit? They have yet to win a Power Five game in the Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirby Smart calls on Georgia fans ahead of Kentucky game

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called on Bulldog fans to show up in big numbers, and ready to yell, on Saturday as they prep to host No. 11 Kentucky. Much was made out of full-sized crowds returning to stadiums for the season after 2020, and as it turns out, the monstrous crowds have made significant impacts on games across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Top-100 2022 defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly visiting Georgia

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 2022 defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly will visit Georgia this weekend, he tweeted Wednesday morning. Kelly, the No. 98 overall player in the 2022 On300 rankings, will be part of another massive visitors’ weekend for the Bulldogs when they host undefeated and No. 11 Kentucky. A week...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kentucky offensive lineman Eli Cox is an ESPN Midseason All-American

Eli Cox earned some high praise from the Worldwide Leader in Sports early Wednesday morning with a spot on College Football’s 2021 Midseason All-American Team. Kentucky’s redshirt sophomore right guard was named one of the two best guards in the country for his play midway through the season, according to ESPN.com’s Mark Schlabach.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Donte Williams reveals message to USC Trojans following loss

USC’s 2021 season was derailed as early as Week 2, when the highly-ranked Trojans, who had serious postseason expectations, lost in upset fashion to Stanford, fired head coach Clay Helton and replaced him in the interim with Donte Williams. Things haven’t gotten much better for Williams in Los Angeles; though...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN writer gives overreaction take on Alabama loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost — something that is a rarity under Nick Saban– but while it’s understandable the die-hards in Tuscaloosa are likely thinking the worst, there have been mixed reviews on if Alabama is truly out of College Football Playoff contention. CBS pegs Alabama on the outside looking...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy