Health Services

Nearly Half the World's Population Has Little or No Access to Key Diagnostic Care

By Lucy Hicks
Medscape News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of the world's population has little or no access to basic diagnostics, according to new research estimates. Furthermore, fewer than 20% of basic primary care settings in selected low- and middle-income countries are able to perform key clinical laboratory tests and diagnostic imaging. The analysis was published October 6 in The Lancet Global Health and accompanies an in-depth report from The Lancet Commission on diagnostics.

