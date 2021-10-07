Nearly Half the World's Population Has Little or No Access to Key Diagnostic Care
Nearly half of the world's population has little or no access to basic diagnostics, according to new research estimates. Furthermore, fewer than 20% of basic primary care settings in selected low- and middle-income countries are able to perform key clinical laboratory tests and diagnostic imaging. The analysis was published October 6 in The Lancet Global Health and accompanies an in-depth report from The Lancet Commission on diagnostics.www.medscape.com
