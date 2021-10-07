Daily briefing: On the signing waiver, UConn-UMass and lobster corn dogs

UConn has lost 10 consecutive games; UMass has lost 16 in a row. (Courtesy of UMass Athletics)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

The waiver and unintended consequences

The NCAA approved a one-year waiver to allow FBS schools to sign as many as 32 players this year, and I can’t wait to see the unintended consequences. The waiver has been a pet project of the coaches, who believe the waiver will unclog the transfer portal traffic jam. Once coaches signed their recruiting classes last December/February, they had no scholarships left to replace players who entered the portal. Thus, many players in the portal had nowhere to go. So the waiver makes sense. You can sign 25 players, plus as many as you lose up to seven. The danger is that this could be just another weapon for the Alabamas and Oklahomas of the world to skim the cream off the top. Let’s check back next August.

A whole lot of losing on the line

At one end of the spectrum, we have No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa; at the other, UConn (0-6) at UMass (0-5). Great news — someone’s losing streak will end. The Minutemen have dropped 16 consecutive games (and 23 of 24). The Huskies have lost 10 in a row (and one coach), but came tantalizingly close to beating undefeated Wyoming, then Vanderbilt in the past two weeks. In other words, UConn is showing a spark of life, despite installing a revolving door at quarterback. Jack Zergiotis started the first two games, Steven Krajewski started the third, and Tyler Phommachanh the past three. Phommachanh suffered a leg injury at Vandy, so Krajewski likely gets the start Saturday.

The three F’s in Dallas: Fair, food and football

Oklahoma football’s webpage has a list of FAQs for the “Red River Showdown” on Saturday against Texas that is a wonderful window into the atmosphere surrounding one of the game’s great rivalries. The FAQs remind Sooners fans that traffic will be heavy on I-35 Friday once they cross the Red River. That’s the state border that is about 80 miles north of the Cotton Bowl. The FAQs also reminded the Sooners that there is no tailgating on the grounds of the State Fair of Texas. But who needs to bring a bucket of Popeye’s when the fair website lists the new foods this year: Among them are Bacon Jam Corn Bombs; Deep Fried Pancakes; something deep fried that involves peanut butter and crème brulee; and my personal wish-I-was-there, a Lobster Corn Dog.