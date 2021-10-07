P.F. Flyers are Coming Back With a New Focus

“80 years of iconic American style. Founded in 1937, and reborn in 2021”. This is the message we are greeted with when we visit the newly updated P.F. Flyers website. For those who might not have known, early this year the website was emptied and taken down with no explanation. Later in the year it was released that it was do to an acquisition of the company. The company was originally owned by New Balance is now owned by Kassia Davis. Who not only left the company to start a sustainable clothing brand for women, KADA. Davis is also the daughter of the chairman and majority owner of New Balance, Jim Davis. The acquisition of the company now has Davis as acting executive chairwoman, and has her looking for a new CEO. However, with few vague updates on the company, there seem to be some delays.