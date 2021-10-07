CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Can my landlord evict us for selling the house? What are my rights as a tenant?

By Asked in Nashville, TN
avvo.com
 7 days ago

We signed a 2 year lease. We are on month 8 now. Our landlord has decided to sell the house. He has never gave us a written notice about breaching the lease. Any problem he had, he told us and we fixed it. He showed the house on the 6th and didn't say anything negative or have any problems. He asked on the 15th if we could be out by the end of the month. 2 weeks wasn't enough time to find somewhere else and get everything out. Then the next day, he summoned us to court for breaching the lease. In court, he made a defamatory comment that was unnecessary after we got a new court date. How can I help this situation?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
yr.media

Evicted: What Are Your Rights as a Renter?

Last month, the Supreme Court struck down the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal eviction moratorium — leaving potentially millions of renters vulnerable. Some local and state legislations have enacted their own eviction bans, so those struggling to pay rent in these regions aren’t as affected by this decision. And that may be a reason why there hasn’t been a major uptick in eviction notices in the month since the announcement. But still, the end of the federal moratorium has left some renters uneasy and unsure of the status of their housing situation.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Landlord
48hills.org

Landlords seek to evict longtime housing activists

A family of real-estate investors who own multiple residential units in the Bay Area has filed to evict longtime housing activist Fernando Marti and his family from their Noe Valley home. Peter and Tanya Omran of Novato and their daughter Tatiana are seeking to evict Marti, Michelle Foy, and their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
therealdeal.com

LA County commercial landlords can’t evict tenants just yet

Commercial tenants struggling to pay their rent in Los Angeles County are getting a reprieve. The County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium on commercial tenants through January. The board did not extend the eviction moratorium for residential tenants, explaining it didn’t have the authority...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Atlantic

My Dad Is Dead. His Landlord Just Evicted Him.

When my father’s heart stopped, I had no choice but to keep moving. He had lived alone, and I understood that managing the logistics of his death—planning his funeral, settling his debts, divvying up his belongings—would be an enormous task. Those looming practical matters infuriated me; I hated that my world-shattering news had not, in fact, shattered the world. It kept spinning along, so I did too. I got the news on a Thursday; flew from my home in the United Kingdom to his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday; and headed to his apartment with my sister on Monday to begin tying up the loose ends of his life. We didn’t have a key to his apartment, but my sister knew the building receptionist and was sure she’d let us in under the circumstances.
SAVANNAH, GA
Washington Examiner

OSHA cannot constitutionally coerce people into vaccinations

President Joe Biden says he will have federal regulators make employers require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or else they'll have to pay for continuous testing of the unvaccinated. That plan raises a serious constitutional problem: The federal government lacks the power to coerce people into vaccinations. The Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Capitol rioter screams and says she has right to ‘self determination’ as judge sends her to jail

A Pensylvania woman who allegedly threatened to “hang” Nancy Pelosi during the 6 January Capitol riots has been ordered back to prison ahead of her trial.Federal prosecutors had reported that Pauline Bauer was refusing to follow court orders, which led a judge to revoke her pre-trial release at a court hearing on Friday.Ms Bauer has allegedly refused to surrender her passport, confirm her address, let pretrial services inspect her home or call to check in once a week, all conditions of her release, reports Courthouse News.NBC 4 Washington’s Scott McFarlane posted on Twitter that Bauer claims she is...
PROTESTS
timesexaminer.com

How Should Christians Use Religious Exemptions for Vaccine Mandates?

After months of promising that his administration would not mandate COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden has changed course. Earlier this month, the president issued an executive order requiring millions of federal employees to either get the vaccine, get tested weekly, or face dismissal from their job. Shortly after the executive order, the president handed down another mandate, requiring all employers with more than 100 employees to mandate their workers be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Businesses that do not comply with the rule can be fined up to $14,000 per violation. The new regulation is supposed to be drafted and implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. Department of Labor.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy