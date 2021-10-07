Can my landlord evict us for selling the house? What are my rights as a tenant?

We signed a 2 year lease. We are on month 8 now. Our landlord has decided to sell the house. He has never gave us a written notice about breaching the lease. Any problem he had, he told us and we fixed it. He showed the house on the 6th and didn't say anything negative or have any problems. He asked on the 15th if we could be out by the end of the month. 2 weeks wasn't enough time to find somewhere else and get everything out. Then the next day, he summoned us to court for breaching the lease. In court, he made a defamatory comment that was unnecessary after we got a new court date. How can I help this situation?