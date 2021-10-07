Yellow Flag Set for the 2021 Chicago Marathon

For many people, April 15, 2013 is one of those days that they will remember forever. People remember exactly what they were doing around 2:50 p.m. on this day, when the Boston Marathon was bombed. I remember sitting in the car while my mother was in the grocery store. My brother called and made me go into the store to find her so that he could tell her that he and my other brother living in Boston at the time were safe. Just 13 years old, it was difficult to fully comprehend what was going on, but I will never forget the look on my mother’s face when my brother told her the news. It was a dreary couple of days while we stayed glued to the television, watching the investigation and the manhunt of the bombers unfold.

