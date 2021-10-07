What steps do I need to take to get my Mother's Grandson out of her house?
My Mother has rectal cancer which has spread to her lungs, she has been undergoing treatment since March. I have taken her for every treatment and have tried to get her to stay at my house. She will not leave her Grandson who is a felon and registered sex offender, he is emotionally abusive, screams at her and has been taking her debit card out of her purse while she sleeps...goes to ATM for cash for drugs. She does not know what to do. Please advise.avvo.com
Comments / 0