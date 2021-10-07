Fitness App Provider Ranking Burns Carbs, Assigns Scores, All for Max Toning

“Getting into shape” is a common—if not the most common—New Year’s resolution, and if you’re like us, there’s a strong chance your daily efforts to live a healthy lifestyle feel more like a rollercoaster of highs and lows. But to help you become the healthiest (and happiest!) version of yourself, it may be time to rely on an assistant for help—that is, a smartphone app. To see which one fits your needs and your lifestyle, check out these 12 fitness apps below, each designed to give you structure, keep you accountable, and keep the motivation turned up. Plus, four more online fitness classes you must try.

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO