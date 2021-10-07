CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness App Provider Ranking Burns Carbs, Assigns Scores, All for Max Toning

By PYMNTS
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not feeling like yourself? Remote work draining your life force? Sagging in your seat?. We suggest a fitness app. Sounds like you need it. In a larger sense, don’t we all?. Nobody said pandemics and never leaving the house was good for your health, because that would be crazy. And a body at rest tends to remain at rest, which is very relaxing, but does nothing for your quads, delts and other muscle groups with less catchy truncations.

