Astronomy

The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) Enabling Major Scientific Discoveries

SpaceRef
 7 days ago

During the past year, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has enabled several outstanding and unique scientific discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, planetary science, and earth science -- from observing the Solar System, to observing galactic and extragalactic centers, star formation and supernovae. SOFIA, whose science mission operations are managed by Universities Space Research Association (USRA) "continues to make significant contributions and its seminal findings have been published in high impact refereed scientific journals," said Margaret Meixner, USRA Director of SOFIA Mission Operations.

www.spaceref.com

ScienceAlert

There's No Way Venus Could Ever Have Had Oceans, Astronomers Say

Let's be honest: in the Solar System, there really is no good place for humans that isn't Earth. But that doesn't mean all bad places were created equal; and Venus is about as inhospitable as a temperate-zone rocky exoplanet can get. In recent years, evidence has been mounting to suggest that this was not always the case. That, once upon a time, in its wild, wayward youth, Venus could have been habitable, with a lovely climate and even liquid oceans. Well, maybe we should forget all that. According to new research modelling the climate of Venus and of Earth in their early...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Source in Deep Space Generates 1,652 Fast Radio Bursts in Just 47 Days

A source of powerful radio signals from distant space has deepened the mystery of fast radio bursts. An analysis of data collected on the fast radio burst source FRB121102 in 2019 has counted 1,652 flares being spat out within a span of just 47 days. Setting a record for the most activity exhibited by a fast radio burst source yet, the observations provide enough detail to perform a thorough search for periodicity – regular timespans between similar bursts. No sign of periodicity was found, which, the researchers say, poses significant challenges to narrowing down the source to a spinning compact object, such as...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

A 'Black Hole Laser' Could Finally Shine a Light on Elusive Hawking Radiation

Scientists are getting closer to being able to spot Hawking radiation – that elusive thermal radiation thought to be produced by a black hole's event horizon. Just understanding the concept of this radiation is tricky though, let alone finding it. A new proposal suggests creating a special kind of quantum circuit to act as a 'black hole laser', essentially simulating some of the properties of a black hole. As with previous studies, the idea is that experts can observe and study Hawking radiation without actually having to look at any real black holes. The basic principle is relatively straightforward. Black holes are objects...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

A distant dead star shows a glimpse of our Solar System's future

The golden age of discovery of planets around other stars (known as exoplanets) began in 1995. Since the first discoveries, more than 4,500 worlds have been found, most of them orbiting ordinary stars like our Sun. The Sun is about 4.6 billion years old, and Earth and all the other planets formed at about the same time. But what will happen to the planets in another 5 billion years, when the Sun eventually dies? In a new study published in Nature, we show a glimpse of the possible future of our Solar System, when the Sun burns through all its...
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Blue Origin Completes Second Human Flight To Space And Back

Blue Origin successfully completed its second human spaceflight on board New Shepard on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. The flight included four astronauts, Dr. Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries, Audrey Powers, and William Shatner, as well as thousands of postcards from Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future. Now official astronauts,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Did A Black Hole Eating A Star Generate A Neutrino?

Artist’s illustration of tidal disruption event AT2019dsg where a supermassive black hole spaghettifies and gobbles down a star. Some of the material is not consumed by the black hole and is flung back out into space. CREDIT DESY, Science Communication Lab HARVARD-SMITHSONIAN CENTER FOR ASTROPHYSICS. In October 2019, a high-energy...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Observatories#Astronomical Observatory#Scientific Research#Usra#Sofia Mission Operations#Dlr#The German Space Center#Nature Astronomy
SpaceRef

How The Sun's Magnetic Forces Arrange Gas Particles

Researchers observed how magnetic forces lifted a prominence by 25,000 kilometres – about two Earth diameters – within ten minutes. CREDIT NASA/SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science team; adjustments: AIP. Solar prominences hover above the visible solar disk like giant clouds, held there by a supporting framework of...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover four dormant stars that seem to be sending strange signals into space

Astronomers have found evidence of four new exoplanets after monitoring signals from nearly 20 distant stars.Using the world’s most powerful radio antenna – the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) in the Netherlands – the astronomers discovered signals from 19 distant dwarf red stars.These celestial bodies are much smaller than the Sun but have intense magnetic activity that drives solar flares and sends out radio emissions. Radio signals from planets outside our solar system, however, had yet to be picked up.Usually, scientists were only able to detect the stars very close to the radio emission; everything else detected in the sky is...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet

China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years. It will be China's longest crewed space mission and set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.The first crew who served a 90-day mission aboard the main Tianhe core module...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the Dark Ages of the universe

Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the “telescope that ate astronomy.” It is the most powerful space telescope ever built and a complex piece of mechanical origami that has pushed the limits of human engineering. On Dec. 18, 2021, after years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, the telescope is scheduled to launch into orbit and usher in the next era of astronomy. I’m an astronomer with a specialty in observational cosmology – I’ve been studying distant galaxies for 30 years. Some of the biggest unanswered questions about the universe relate to its early years just...
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Eerie Discovery of 2 'Identical' Galaxies in Deep Space Is Finally Explained

Galaxies are a bit like fingerprints, or snowflakes. There are many of them out there, and they can have a lot of characteristics in common, but no two are exactly alike. So, back in 2013, when two galaxies were spotted side-by-side in the distant reaches of the Universe, and which looked to be startlingly similar, astronomers were flummoxed. Now, they've finally solved the mystery of these strange "identical objects" – and the answer could have implications for understanding dark matter. The object, now named Hamilton's Object, was discovered by astronomer Timothy Hamilton of Shawnee State University by accident, in data obtained by the...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

We found a mysterious flashing radio signal from near the centre of the galaxy

In early 2020, we detected an unusual radio signal coming from somewhere near the centre of our galaxy. The signal blinked on and off, growing 100 times brighter and dimmer over time. What’s more, the radio waves in the signal had an uncommon “circular polarisation”, which means the electric field in the radio waves spirals around as the waves travel through space. We first spotted the signal using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder Telescope (ASKAP), then followed up with other telescopes around the world and in space. Despite our best efforts, we are still unable to work out exactly what produced...
ASTRONOMY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars – an update from mission scientists

In the short time since NASA’s Perseverance rover landed in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, it’s already made history. At the moment, Mars and the Earth are on opposite sides of the sun, and the two planets cannot communicate with each other. After working nonstop for the past 216 Martian days, the science […] The post Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars – an update from mission scientists appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Planet announces plans for new fleet of Earth observation satellites

Satellite data provider Planet announced Tuesday that it plans to launch a new fleet of orbiting eyes so powerful they can distinguish road markings on the ground. Planet, which already operates 200 Earth observation satellites from space, wants to make the new function available in 2023. The new satellites, called Pelican, could be used for mapping services, such as Google maps; in environmental tasks, such as spotting illegal forest clearers or observing crops; and in defense to monitor troop movements and airport activity. "The data is faster, it's higher resolution, it's lower latency, it's more on demand," Robbie Schingler, a former NASA engineer who co-founded Planet in 2010, told AFP. "It's a whole new satellite."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

