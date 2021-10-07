The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) Enabling Major Scientific Discoveries
During the past year, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has enabled several outstanding and unique scientific discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, planetary science, and earth science -- from observing the Solar System, to observing galactic and extragalactic centers, star formation and supernovae. SOFIA, whose science mission operations are managed by Universities Space Research Association (USRA) "continues to make significant contributions and its seminal findings have been published in high impact refereed scientific journals," said Margaret Meixner, USRA Director of SOFIA Mission Operations.www.spaceref.com
Comments / 0