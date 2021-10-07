The Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) Enabling Major Scientific Discoveries

Let's be honest: in the Solar System, there really is no good place for humans that isn't Earth. But that doesn't mean all bad places were created equal; and Venus is about as inhospitable as a temperate-zone rocky exoplanet can get. In recent years, evidence has been mounting to suggest that this was not always the case. That, once upon a time, in its wild, wayward youth, Venus could have been habitable, with a lovely climate and even liquid oceans. Well, maybe we should forget all that. According to new research modelling the climate of Venus and of Earth in their early...

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO