Black patients with depression want doctors who share and understand their culture but are less likely than white patients to get them, according to a new Yale study. The study found that Black, Asian and Hispanic patients with anxiety or depression are more likely to want clinicians who are “culturally competent,” compared to white patients with similar conditions. Culturally competent doctors are those who share or understand the patient’s culture. But ethnic and racial minorities are also less likely to receive culturally competent care. The study was published on Sept. 23 in Lancet Psychiatry and analyzed data from around 4,000 patients suffering from anxiety and depression across the country.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO