Firefox 93 Adds Support for the AVIF Image Format

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMozilla released an update to Firefox a couple days ago, and version 93 adds a couple of features and improvements. Firefox now supports the new AVIF image format, which is based on the modern and royalty free AV1 video codec. It offers significant bandwidth savings for sites compared to existing image formats. Firefox PDF viewer now supports filling more forms (XFA-based forms, used by multiple governments and banks). To prevent session loss for macOS users who are running Firefox from a mounted .dmg file, they’ll now be prompted to finish installation. Firefox now blocks downloads that rely on insecure connections, protecting against potentially malicious or unsafe downloads. Improved web compatibility for privacy protections with SmartBlock 3.0. Introducing a new referrer tracking protection in Strict Tracking Protection and Private Browsing. Introducing Firefox Suggest, a faster way to navigate the web.

