Firefox 93 Adds Support for the AVIF Image Format

If you are a Firefox user and want to prevent the uninstallation of Firefox add-ons on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this article can help you with two built-in features of Windows OS. You will be able to add the add-ons of your choice that you want to protect from uninstallation. Once you have used any of these features for this task, the option to turn on/off or disable the add-on(s) will vanish from the add-on page and the option to remove the add-on(s) will be greyed out/disabled. Just like it is visible in the image added below.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO