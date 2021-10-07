A splash of the swim season

Owatonna Girls Swim and Dive kicked off their season with a bang. The girls are working hard to reach their goals and can’t wait to see how the season progresses. Many girls are looking forward to the boost of energy that taper will provide, especially after working so hard this season. Senior Captain Kate Seykora said, “I’m really looking forward to seeing how everyone tapers.” The girls on the team are also looking forward to tapering, a process in which they drop yards per day and gain more energy before Big 9 and Sections. Even without tapering, the girls are doing a great job. Assistant Coach Ms. Tara Lammers said, “The girls are working hard and we are seeing a lot of great time drops and great scores for the divers. Halfway through the season they are still going strong, the girls are continuing to take leaps and bounds in their own personal gains in the season.”