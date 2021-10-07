CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Eggers on Amazon as Cataclysm and Data’s Creep Into Storytelling

By The Maris Review
Literary Hub
Cover picture for the articleThis week on The Maris Review, Dave Eggers joins Maris Kreizman to discuss his new novel, The Every, forthcoming from Vintage. MK: Your main character coins the term “benevolent monopoly,” and I think about that a lot when I try to convince people to shop indie and someone comes back and says “but Amazon has better customer service.”

