Dave Eggers on Amazon as Cataclysm and Data’s Creep Into Storytelling

A few days before I interviewed Dave Eggers about The Every, his new novel out from McSweeney’s Publishing next week, I had a life-imitates-fiction experience: While staying with friends, fresh out of sunscreen, I purchased a small Dr. Jart Cicapair SPF 50, which I’d once been given to soothe my rosacea-prone skin. Back at the apartment, I Googled the brand and learned that, because Dr. Jart is sold in mainland China, where testing on animals is required by law, the brand is not “cruelty free”—a qualification I try to adhere to with cosmetics. I hadn’t opened the package, so I took it back to Sephora, where a woman processed the return and tossed the box into a bin. “I didn’t open it,” I said. She nodded. “Does it go back on the shelf?” No, she said: because of COVID, there was a procedure in place “to safely dispose of any returns.” I considered asking whether I could buy the jar again to save it from an early death-by-landfill, but there was a line behind me and I was already feeling like a parody of myself. Low on time, I went to CVS, bought the only “clean”-signaling redness-reducing zinc sunscreen on the shelf, looked it up on the way out the door...and learned that it too was produced by a parent company that tested on animals. I’m wearing it now.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO