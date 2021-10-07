CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAM Volleyball Preview: UAM Primed for Two Home Conference Matches on Friday and Saturday

By UAM Sports
South Ark Daily
South Ark Daily
 6 days ago
UAM Primed for Two Home Conference Matches on Friday and Saturday. The UAM Volleyball team battles Southeastern Oklahoma State and East Central this weekend. MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team returns to Great American Conference play on Friday and Saturday when the Blossoms host Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Oct. 8 and East Central University on Oct. 9. Friday’s match against Southeastern Oklahoma State University will be “Jersey Night.” Thus, all fans can wear their favorite jersey to help support the UAM volleyball team. Friday’s conference tilt will begin at 6:00 p.m., while Saturday’s showdown with East Central University is set for a 1:00 p.m. start inside Steelman Field House.

South Ark Daily

UAMMBB; Weevils Tabbed Twelfth in GAC Preseason Poll

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello men’s basketball team was voted to finish twelfth in the Great American Conference in the 2021-22 season according to the preseason coaches’ poll released by the league Thursday. Head Coach Chad Tapp enters his 1st season at the helm of the...
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

Weevils Win Sloppy Battle Over SWOSU

MONTICELLO, Ark. – In the the rain and the mud the University of Arkansas at Monticello football team slipped past Southwestern Oklahoma State at home for the Weevils’ third win of the season Saturday. The Weevils leaned on the ground game to grind out the victory 18-16 amid the sloppy weather.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Loses in Five to Reddies

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team suffered its first home loss of the season after falling in five sets to Henderson State Thursday. The Blossoms won the first and the fourth set before ultimately dropping fifth and decisive set to lose the match 3-2. UAM falls to 6-10 overall and 1-4 in Great American Conference play on the season. HSU moves to 13-4 overall and 3-2 against the league.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Wins OBU Fall Invitational

The UAM women’s golf team claims victory at the OBU Fall Invitational Tuesday. Worawalan Siwaiyapram led the Blossoms by finishing in a tie for the top individual in the tournament as UAM took the team title by three strokes. Online: uamsports.com. SHAWNEE, Okla. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello...
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Down in Three at Harding

SEARCY, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello volleyball team fell on the road to Harding in three sets Tuesday. The Blossoms competed hard through each set, but ultimately were unable to win dropping the match 3-0. UAM falls to 6-9 overall and 1-3 in Great American Conference play on the season. Harding moves to 8-3 overall and 4-0 against the league.
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

FINAL: UAM Football @ Arkansas Tech

A fourth quarter interception returned for a touchdown by Gregg Hooks proved to be the difference as UAM held on to defeat ATU 27-20 on the road Saturday. The Weevils came up with the only turnover in the contest which ultimately ended up being the difference on the scoreboard. Online:...
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Men’s Basketball 2021-22 Schedule Announced

MONTICELLO, Ark. – From the desk of new head coach Chad Tapp the University of Arkansas at Monticello men’s basketball announces its 2021-22 schedule. The Weevils will make two trips to Missouri and host 13 games at Steelman Field House. UAM opens the season at the Central Region Challenge in...
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Softball Schedules Four Fall Scrimmages

The UAM softball team will play four scrimmages this fall with three being played at Alvy Early Softball Field. The Blossoms will host Eastern Oklahoma State, Rich Mountain and Bossier Parish as well as visit UCA. Online: uamsports.com. MONTICELLO, Ark. – Get your first look at the University of Arkansas...
MONTICELLO, AR
South Ark Daily

UAM Sits Ninth at Derrall Foreman Invitational

CLEVELAND, Miss. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello men’s golf team landed in ninth place out of 10 teams at the end of day one at the 30th Derrall Foreman Invitational. The tournament is being hosted by Delta State on the Sam Dunning Course at the Cleveland Country Club.
MONTICELLO, AR
