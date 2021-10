Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 11, 2021: Yoox Net-A-Porter has appointed Mary Ransom as the general manager of the company’s business in the United States. Ransom will be based in New York and oversee the business operations for Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter, The Outnet and Yoox. She will report directly to Paolo Mascio, chief regional Officer. Previously, Ransom held senior executive positions at several digital businesses at The Knot Worldwide. Prior to that, she was general...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO