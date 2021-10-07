ASPHALT SCAM - DOOR TO DOOR

LWTPD recently had a door-to-door sales pitch for “extra asphalt” for a driveway. Homeowners beware!. We warned residents back in July of this year and just recently discovered these scammers are back in the area. These scammers are now going door-to-door claiming to have "left-over asphalt." Please be warned that this is a scam.
You may a peephole or cameras to check and see who's at your front door, but even having those advantages might not save you from a door-to-door scammer. From home-repair scammers that show up after storms come through to phony driveway seal-coaters to fake utility workers who arrive at your front door to "help you" avoid a power outage, to fake City of Rockford Water Division employees, you never know who'll be on the other side of your front door.
Recently, someone was going door-to-door claiming they are Lakeland Electric talking about a net meter. Lakeland Electric does not conduct door-to-door sales or enter a home unless a customer has requested an appointment, such as a home energy audit. Field technicians occasionally distribute informational door hangers or knock on doors from time to time based on operational needs. For example, they may need to gain access to Lakeland Electric equipment in the right-of-way that may be located behind your home.
A teenage truck driver ploughed into a group of Texas cyclists while allegedly attempting to blow smoke on them, and left several hospitalised on Saturday.According to Waller County Sheriff, six of the Houston area cyclists were hit by the vehicle, four of whom had to be taken to hospital, including two by helicopter.Chase Ferrell, who was part of the group of cyclists on the highway, told Fox 26: “I thought someone was dead.” “I heard a lot of crunching. I heard brakes. Tires screeching. People screaming,” he said.Mr Ferrell told the news outlet that a black diesel pickup truck...
Photo by Joy Deb from Pexels - Not the actual house in the woods. This remarkable woman has cut herself off from everything we use every day without thinking. She has no gas or electricity, no running water, and no internet! Also, she’s not a big fan of furniture, so she has none.
The woman charged with killing her father and his girlfriend had been cut out of his will, and traveled to his Surf City, N.J., home in a recreational vehicle in the middle of the night and left behind a bloody crime scene, police allege in court documents. Sherry Lee Heffernan,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 cameras captured what appeared to be an open-air drug deal in broad daylight at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center Monday. Police were seen overhead and on the ground in a nearby parking lot. The shopping center is just minutes from at least three elementary schools and...
We all believe we know the person we are living with, at least we would like to think we do. So many horror movies have been made about the crazy roommate but unfortunately, one girl got to live out that movie. In Johnston, New York on February 14th was called out for a wellness check for 62-year-old Patricia Barter. The officers came in and spoke with her two roommates Stephanie Hillburn and Deborah Eglin but just like a movie, the officers noticed the two women getting nervous so he requested to speak to Barter. The officer searched the house only to find Barter’s lifeless body in her bed. Supposedly Barter had died of an accidental overdose the week of February 4th but her death was not reported to authorities. Barter’s roommates moved her body into her bedroom and just left her there as they went on through their daily lives.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A baby who was revived with Narcan after police say she ate a stamp bag of heroin has died.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 10-month-old Myla Rushman from Abridge died on Saturday at the hospital. The cause of her death is still under investigation.
Police were called to a house on Rice Avenue last month for a report of a baby who was unresponsive and not breathing.
Police say they were told the baby had gotten into a bundle of heroin and was overdosing. They gave the baby two doses of naloxone and started CPR until paramedics arrived. She was then flown to Children’s Hospital.
(Photo: Provided)
Her mother, Melissa Miller, was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. KDKA has reached out to see if those charges will be upgraded.
Bombe is a new name and is all the rage. Here is where your stolen catalytic converter could be going and what to do about it. Catalytic converter theft is a massive issue globally. In the United States, it has increased by over 600% nationwide within a year. The precious metals platinum, palladium, and rhodium are all highly sought after for immense scrap value.
The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify the Individual in this photo, regarding a Retail Theft Incident, which occurred on 10/12/2021, at approx 7:15 pm, at Boscovs (Galleria Mall), in Richland Twp. Suspect Vehicle is a Dodge Caliber, silver in color. If you have any information about the...
Conrad, Penny Jones - 3922 (A)(1) Theft by Deception (M1) and 1 additional charge. On October 4, 2021 at 10:54 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a report of a possible construction scam. Daniel Russell with "Why Not? Construction and Repairs" was contracted to replace a door at a resident's home. The resident paid $530 by check on September 7, 2021 covering...
On 08/08/2021 at approximately 2:00am hours, West Chester Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S High Street for the report of an assault involving a firearm. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Isaac Mugwe,21/B/M of Coatesville. On 09/29/2021, Isaac Mugwe was taken into custody... All site...
Story by Beaver County Radio News/Program Director Frank Sparks. (Beaver, Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer’s office needs the publics assistance in locating the next of kin for a 81-year-old Katherine L. Yoho who was born October 17, 1939. Gabauer stated in a Facebook post on his offices page that Yoho lived in New Brighton and that his office has extinguished all of the resources using all of the online listings. The post also stated that they know there are MANY Yohos in the area and they are hoping someone can help them so that they may give her a proper burial.
DENVER (CBS4) – The criminals behind the theft of a Denver woman’s car are behind bars. A grand jury indicted a group of 11 men and women on 91 criminal counts related to organized crime. The group identifies itself as “The Sopranos.”
“I thought to myself ‘I could have sworn I parked it right here.’ I start walking up and down the street looking and clicking the remote and no car,” said Nora Burns. “My neighbor said she saw my car at one o’clock in the afternoon.”
(credit: CBS)
Sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on June 4, Burns’ car was stolen....
GREENE TWP, Pa. — A Conneautville man was robbed at gunpoint by two men in Beaver County on Friday. The Pennsylvania State Police said the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Upper Service Road, Greene Township. Police said the victim set up the purchase of an...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO-TV) — A central Minnesota family is left dealing with a plumbing nightmare after an explosion of water shot out from their toilet. Rita Sanders said the frightening incident felt like an earthquake, and is now left looking for help from her city.
“In an instant, it’s pressure, it’s noise,” Rita told WCCO-TV in Minneapolis. “It was like Old Faithful.”
The incident knocked a painting off its hanging, left Sanders’ home with some water damage, and her sleeping husband ended up hurt. “It startled him so bad that when he got up, he hit the dresser with his forehead, so he’s got...
Theft From Motor Vehicle / Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime Arrest, 12:01 to 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 (LT) – Deamija Deamonte Robertson, M/21, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses following an investigation into a rash of car break-ins. Robertson was observed... All site content on...
Comments / 0