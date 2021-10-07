CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASPHALT SCAM - DOOR TO DOOR

crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

LWTPD recently had a door-to-door sales pitch for “extra asphalt” for a driveway. Homeowners beware!. We warned residents back in July of this year and just recently discovered these scammers are back in the area. These scammers are now going door-to-door claiming to have "left-over asphalt." Please be warned that this is a scam.

york.crimewatchpa.com

