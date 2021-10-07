The Best Hotels to Book Near the National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis

The second-largest city in (after Nashville), Memphis is known as the birthplace of rock’n’roll and the blues. Most people come to Memphis for the entertainment on Beale Street, the delicious barbecue restaurants and the stomping live-music joints. When you’re exploring this city on the banks of the Mississippi, you’ll want a great base close to its cultural attractions and museums. Try one of these – all handy for the downtown National Civil Rights Museum, and bookable through Culture Trip.