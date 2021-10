Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder will be resuming voyages out of New Orleans, Louisiana starting February 2, 2022, with itineraries visiting the Western Caribbean. The 6-night Disney Wonder sailing scheduled to leave February 18, 2022 will now visit Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico instead of Key West and Castaway Cay. To make up for the change of itinerary, Disney is giving each stateroom a $400 credit that can be used toward onboard purchases.

