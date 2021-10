LTC continued to rise today with a 5 percent increase in price. Short to medium trend appearing slightly bearish with some retracement expected. Litecoin price analysis for the day shows further gains made by the token, surpassing the previous resistance point of $166. LTC moved up almost 5 percent on intra-day trade to sit at $167.01 at the time of writing. Trading volume also upped around 18 percent, confirming the continued bullish prospect for the coin. The recent upturn has pushed resistance up to $169 for now, with the token looking to pivot around the month-long high of $168.38. The short-term signs appear slightly bearish for LTC, suggesting that a correction may be on the cards soon.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO