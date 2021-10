LTC/USD price function is bearish according to Litecoin price analysis. Support for LTC/USD is present at $167. Next, resistance is present at $176. The Litecoin price analysis shows a bearish trend for today. The bears have taken over the price charts once again and brought down the price from $174 to $171 level, as market sentiment is bearish towards LTC/USD. Selling pressure came in during the last hours of yesterday’s session and is on the go till now, though the price is in the upper price channel if observed over the last two weeks, but the loss is significant and further degradation of price is expected in the coming days.

