Gardening

Invasion of the Landscape Snatchers: Coral Ardisia (Ardisia crenata)

University of Florida
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoral Ardisia (Ardisia crenata) Coral Ardisia, in some communities, is recognized as “Public Enemy #1”. Its rampant growth throughout our natural communities quickly displaces natural plant communities. First introduced as an ornamental plant, due to its showy red fruit, Coral Ardisia quickly spread throughout the communities. This prolific seeding plant spreads very aggressively and earned a “prohibited” status from the state. You can recognize Coral Ardisia from its bright red berries and evergreen leaves with scalloped margins. Therefore, to control Coral Ardisia, collect the berries in buckets and dispose of them in your trash – do not compost the berries.

University of Florida

Shiny-leaf Wild Coffee Brings Life to Troublesome Shady Spots

With the botanical name Psychotria nervosa you ask, “why put this plant in my yard?” The name translates “life” and “sinewy,” describing red berries that birds and small mammals eat and green shiny leaves with pronounced veins. Wild coffee is a partial shade and full shade loving evergreen shrub that brings life to your yard.
GARDENING
University of Florida

The Truce About Beautyberries

Rebekah Heppner, Master Gardener Volunteer Trainee. No, that’s not a typo. I don’t meant truth, I mean truce. As in the truce my cats (who live on the inside of my screen porch) and the birds (who live outside of it) have reached. I planted beautyberry, Callicarpa americana several years ago and quickly realized I put it too close to the porch. Whenever a bird landed on it, attracted by those beautiful dark purple berries, one of my two cats would lose his mind and jump at the screen, scaring the poor birds away. I was disappointed, since the only reason I plant plants is to feed the birds, bees and butterflies. But I did get to enjoy the beauty of the berries for a few months that year. And the next year, and the next and, well, every year until this year. The birds are either getting braver, or the cats are getting complacent—or maybe they are just tired of hunting birds they can’t catch.
GARDENING
University of Florida

Learn about invasive species in free virtual workshop

The next “Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE!” will discuss invasive species, live on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. Eastern, noon Central. Recordings are posted afterward at tinyurl.com/GardeningLive. Zoom requires pre-registration, and viewers have another option to tune in on Facebook Live. An expert monitors each platform’s comments to answer viewer...
GARDENING
University of Florida

Tropical Fruit—Canistel

Some good varieties: Fairchild #1, Oro, Trompo, Bruce. About the fruit: The fruit is bright yellow orange on the outside and the inside. The mature and ripe pulp looks similar to a cooked egg yolk giving the fruit the nickname, the egg fruit. Pick fruit when peel is yellow-orange and let fully ripen (quite soft) prior to consumption. When ripe the pulp should be soft and creamy.
AGRICULTURE
