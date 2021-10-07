Invasion of the Landscape Snatchers: Coral Ardisia (Ardisia crenata)
Coral Ardisia (Ardisia crenata) Coral Ardisia, in some communities, is recognized as “Public Enemy #1”. Its rampant growth throughout our natural communities quickly displaces natural plant communities. First introduced as an ornamental plant, due to its showy red fruit, Coral Ardisia quickly spread throughout the communities. This prolific seeding plant spreads very aggressively and earned a “prohibited” status from the state. You can recognize Coral Ardisia from its bright red berries and evergreen leaves with scalloped margins. Therefore, to control Coral Ardisia, collect the berries in buckets and dispose of them in your trash – do not compost the berries.blogs.ifas.ufl.edu
Comments / 0