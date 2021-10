Defined contribution retirement plans are seeing a steady transition away from mutual funds in favor of collective investment trusts, according to a recent report. At the end of 2018, CITs — which are bank products that tend to have lower fees than those associated with mutual funds — made up 28% of defined contribution plan assets while mutual funds represented 45%, according to data from Sway Research cited by FA-IQ sister publication Ignites. CITs now make up close to 34% of plan assets while mutual funds’ share has dropped to around 40%, according to Sway.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO