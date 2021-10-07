St. Louis’ Season Ends with 3-1 Loss in Wild Card Game
If you’re reading this, you probably don’t need a lot of setup for the situation coming into the NL Wild Card game. Adam Wainwright versus Max Scherzer, setting up what looked like as good a pitching duel as one can ask for. The game delivered, though not in the way most people probably expected. After Scherzer was pulled in the fifth and Wainwright got the hook in the sixth, the bullpens dueled it out for the remainder of the four-plus hour game.www.vivaelbirdos.com
