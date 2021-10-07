CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

St. Louis’ Season Ends with 3-1 Loss in Wild Card Game

By Derek Barthels
Viva El Birdos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re reading this, you probably don’t need a lot of setup for the situation coming into the NL Wild Card game. Adam Wainwright versus Max Scherzer, setting up what looked like as good a pitching duel as one can ask for. The game delivered, though not in the way most people probably expected. After Scherzer was pulled in the fifth and Wainwright got the hook in the sixth, the bullpens dueled it out for the remainder of the four-plus hour game.

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Dylan Carlson
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fans Fought Each Other at Final Home Game of ALDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 7-2, on Tuesday night to even their ALDS series and force a Game 5. Meanwhile, in the stands there was a fight between Dodgers fans. It's unclear what set this off, but one guy seems lucky security was on the spot.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Game One#Wild Card#Cardinals#Stl#Dodgers Betts
FanSided

Good, Bad and Ugly: St. Louis Cardinals advance to wild card

The St. Louis Cardinals had an anti-climatic finish to their 2021 regular season. The 2021 regular season is over for the St. Louis Cardinals. It wasn’t much to cheer about as this team has their eye keenly set for Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Cardinals defeated the Cubs Friday 4-3,...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers LIVE STREAM (10/6/21): Watch NL Wild Card game online

TheLos Angeles Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals in an MLB regular season game on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 (10/6/21) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Fans can watch the game with a subscription to Sling. Here's what you need to know: What: NL Wild Card game Who: Cardinals vs. Dodgers When: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 Where: Dodger Stadium Time: 8:10 p.m.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Wild Card roster prediction

Let’s take a look at which members of the St. Louis Cardinals will be active for the wild card matchup against the Dodgers. The St. Louis Cardinals are ready for the postseason. As we get set for the wildcard game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Wednesday, it’s time to predict the postseason roster. It’s important to note that the roster can change between the wildcard and division series rounds. With that in mind, let’s take a shot at the official group that will be battling it out for the Cardinals.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Card Game
Viva El Birdos

Saturday SOC: Final Thoughts on the WC, Early Thoughts on the Offseason

I had planned to sit down today and give you the final “Best of” article of the season, going through the best Cardinals stats and performances in 2021. That reeks of “offseason” content, though, and I’m just not quite ready to go there. The offseason is long. Soooo looooooong as...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Cardinals score: Live NL Wild Card Game updates as St. Louis seeks upset

On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, the 2021 MLB playoffs continue with the National League Wild Card Game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The winner will advance to a best-of-five Division Series against the San Francisco Giants, the top seed in the majors. The loser, meanwhile, will go home. Here's how you can watch this high-stakes clash.
MLB
Viva El Birdos

Who to Root for in the Playoffs Now

Well, that was an unfortunate, if predictable, end to what turned into a fun season. It’s difficult for me to be disappointed though. For starters, they played a 106 win Dodgers team. They faced Max Scherzer. If they could figure out a way to get a hit with runners in scoring position, they probably win. When you’re as much of an underdog as the Cardinals were, it’s just not really possible for me to be disappointed with a loss.
MLB
KTLA

Dodgers face elimination after 2nd shutout loss to Giants in NLDS

Evan Longoria powered a home run off Max Scherzer through fierce wind. Chris Taylor and pinch-hitter Gavin Lux fell short, putting the defending World Series champions on the brink of elimination. Longoria’s shot in the fifth inning held up, giving the Giants a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on a cold, blustery Monday […]
MLB
Sportico

Posey’s Easy Option for Giants Finds Vet Stars Delivering Playoff Run

Let’s get this out of the way: If he remains healthy, the San Francisco Giants are going to exercise their $22 million club option to keep All-Star catcher Buster Posey for 2022. They have a standard five days after the World Series to do so. In Posey’s case, they can negotiate a longer extension or pay him a $3 million buyout. It’s a no-brainer. The Giants went into the season with the Core Three—Posey, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt—each in the final guaranteed years of their deals. The future for the trio in San Francisco was at best cloudy, at worst bleak. Then,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy