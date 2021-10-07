CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Okay fine, I broke my ankle

By Brian Clarey
triad-city-beat.com
 6 days ago

I want you to know that I have recently begun rollerskating, recreationally. Also, I have broken my ankle. The two events are not unrelated. I have been thinking about rollerskating since the start of the pandemic. Longer than that, really, because I spent a lot of time on skates when I was a kid — during the season, we played street hockey every day after school from the time I was 11 or 12 until I was around 16. And while I was an okay hockey player, I was a pretty good skater with all kinds of moves that transcended my game.

