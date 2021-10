The New York Islanders preseason game in Newark on Thursday just wasn’t meant to be. That brings the team’s remaining preseason games down to just one. The Islanders had the day off on Friday ahead of Saturday’s showdown with the New York Rangers in Bridgeport. It’s the perfect chance for everyone to take moment and take stock of where the Isles are with less than a week to go before the season starts.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO