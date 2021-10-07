CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, NY

NOTICE TOWN OF LAURENS SEASONA...

Daily Star
 7 days ago

NOTICE TOWN OF LAURENS SEASONAL ROADS The Town of Laurens Highway Department Superintendent, Wayne Shulgay, has designated the following roads located in the Town of Laurens as seasonal, and will not be maintained from November 1, 2021 through April 1, 2022: COGSHELL ROAD, HERRICK HILL ROAD (sections as posted), LULL HILL ROAD, STATE LAND ROAD, and WRIGHT HILL ROAD. It is the goal of the Laurens Highway Department to keep the town highways in passable condition during the winter months. Any obstructions located in the Town of Laurens right-of-way may hinder the ability of snow removal and storage. In an attempt to clear roads, the drivers try to be careful as to not damage any obstruction in the right-of-way, however, that is not always possible. Therefore, any damage which may be done to mailboxes and fences while the Laurens Town Highway Department is trying to maintain the roads during the winter, will not be repaired or replaced by the Town of Laurens, but will be the responsibility and expense of the owners. Vehicles parked on the town right-of-way are also a hindrance when trying to clear the roads of snow. Attempts will be made to contact the owners so they can be removed, however, if the Town Highway Department is unable to reach the owners of the vehicle(s) and they are not removed, the Town Highway Department will then have the vehicle(s) towed at the owners expense. Deborah Lawyer Laurens Town Clerk.

