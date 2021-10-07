Fall Action In Southern Wisconsin

We witness two bucks battling nonstop for nineteen minutes. The fight ranges over three miles of woodlands, prairie and grassland of Platteville's large Veterans Park. Near the end, both exhausted animals release a final burst of energy. The dark haired one takes control until an old, wily male, following and stalking them the entire contest, dashes by and beats both. Jude Rice (19:36) and sophomore Tanner Gardner (19:42) can't believe that senior Beckett Malaise (19:34) snatches the sprint away from them. However, their effort, along with back-up from Owen Runkle, Aiden Runkle, Ben Collins, Collin Blum, Iain Vinson, Ray Valentine and Carter Ness, defeat 33 other teams to win the junior varsity trophy for New Glarus-Monticello Cross Country.