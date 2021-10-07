CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Fall Action In Southern Wisconsin

By Steve Wehrley
postmessengerrecorder.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe witness two bucks battling nonstop for nineteen minutes. The fight ranges over three miles of woodlands, prairie and grassland of Platteville's large Veterans Park. Near the end, both exhausted animals release a final burst of energy. The dark haired one takes control until an old, wily male, following and stalking them the entire contest, dashes by and beats both. Jude Rice (19:36) and sophomore Tanner Gardner (19:42) can't believe that senior Beckett Malaise (19:34) snatches the sprint away from them. However, their effort, along with back-up from Owen Runkle, Aiden Runkle, Ben Collins, Collin Blum, Iain Vinson, Ray Valentine and Carter Ness, defeat 33 other teams to win the junior varsity trophy for New Glarus-Monticello Cross Country.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gunfire in Beirut killed at least fiveLebanese Shi'ites in what authorities said was an attack on protesters who were going to take part in a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's port explosion. The shooting on a...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Platteville, WI
Sports
New Glarus, WI
Sports
City
Albany, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Platteville, WI
City
Lodi, WI
New Glarus, WI
Government
City
Mount Horeb, WI
Platteville, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
New Glarus, WI
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nineteen Minutes#Monticello Cross Country#Platteville Invitational
CNN

The latest on Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the US

The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers are expected today to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. On Friday, the advisers are scheduled to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy