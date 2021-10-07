Hillmen Spoil Homecoming 28-12

The Hillmen JV bounced back this week to defeat New Glarus 36-22. TJ Pink had a touchdown pass to Logan Day in the first half as the Hillmen closed the first half and were down 8-6. They came out slinging in the second half to take a 36-8 lead as Seth Wilson threw touchdowns to Davyn Edge, Garrison Tashner, and Lucas Ludlum. Logan Day added a touchdown on the ground as the Hillmen took a lead. New Glarus battled at the end but the Hillmen defense came up when needed for the Hillmen to close out a 36-22 win. The story of the night was the defense and there 8 interceptions. Davyn Edge and TJ Pink both had one, while Garrison Tashner had 2 and Lucas Ludlum added four. The record books are still being checked, but some believe that is not only a team record for total interceptions on JV, but also individually with Lucas’s 4. The boys played hard and are looking to finisher the season strong in their remaining games.

NEW GLARUS, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO