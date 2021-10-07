Hillmen Spoil Homecoming 28-12

The Hillmen JV bounced back this week to defeat New Glarus 36-22. TJ Pink had a touchdown pass to Logan Day in the first half as the Hillmen closed the first half and were down 8-6. They came out slinging in the second half to take a 36-8 lead as Seth Wilson threw touchdowns to Davyn Edge, Garrison Tashner, and Lucas Ludlum. Logan Day added a touchdown on the ground as the Hillmen took a lead. New Glarus battled at the end but the Hillmen defense came up when needed for the Hillmen to close out a 36-22 win. The story of the night was the defense and there 8 interceptions. Davyn Edge and TJ Pink both had one, while Garrison Tashner had 2 and Lucas Ludlum added four. The record books are still being checked, but some believe that is not only a team record for total interceptions on JV, but also individually with Lucas’s 4. The boys played hard and are looking to finisher the season strong in their remaining games.
