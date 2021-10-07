Sugar River Euchre

CONWAY, Ark. - Central Arkansas volleyball utilized extended rallies as they dominated in their sweep of Bellarmine. The Sugar Bears dominated at the net for the second straight match, but this time it was not in vain as they bested the Knights. Leading the charge was sophomore Macy Blackburn, who had a career-high nine blocks. Graduate student Amari Mitchell and freshman Mackenzie Vernon also got in on the action as they both had six to their name. Two more players that were main contributors to the squad were junior Alexis Stumbough and sophomore Anna Myers. Myers provided the assists as she claimed 31, and Stumbough provided the kills with 14. Both players had a big day from the defensive side as they both produced a double-double, with over ten digs.

CONWAY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO