Platteville, WI

Several Wildcats Medal at Platteville Cross Country Meet

By Tamara Houser
postmessengerrecorder.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were great performances and lots of excitement in Platteville on Saturday morning! Our diligence and hard work are paying off!. Alora Spiegel received a ribbon for her 11th place finish, with a time of 22:02. She was followed by Varsity runners Lainey Winkers (24:38), Allison Dyhaug (28:18), Maddie Miller (28:45), Ruby Gustafson (28:49) and Lauren Bartels (30:24). The girls placed 5th of 5 complete teams. Well done!

