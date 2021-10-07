Several Wildcats Medal at Platteville Cross Country Meet
There were great performances and lots of excitement in Platteville on Saturday morning! Our diligence and hard work are paying off!. Alora Spiegel received a ribbon for her 11th place finish, with a time of 22:02. She was followed by Varsity runners Lainey Winkers (24:38), Allison Dyhaug (28:18), Maddie Miller (28:45), Ruby Gustafson (28:49) and Lauren Bartels (30:24). The girls placed 5th of 5 complete teams. Well done!www.postmessengerrecorder.com
