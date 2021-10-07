Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Announces New Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative
Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco announced today the launch of the department's Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, which will combine the department's expertise in civil fraud enforcement, government procurement and cybersecurity to combat new and emerging cyber threats to the security of sensitive information and critical systems.
