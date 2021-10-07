Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Announces New Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 125 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a community gun buyback event in Plattsburgh hosted by her office and the Plattsburgh Police Department. In a continued effort to protect New York communities, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. To date, Attorney General James has taken more than 2,200 firearms out of communities through gun buyback events and other efforts since taking office in 2019.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO