Portage, WI

Two Team Records Broken at Portage Dual

By Katie Pederson
postmessengerrecorder.com
 7 days ago

The Monroe-New Glarus Swim Team competed in a dual against Portage on September 28th. Mazie Paradis broke two team records at the meet, in the 200 Free and the 400 Free. The team of Riley Hoesly, Karley Michels, Keeley Mulligan and Danika Doll won the 200 SC Meter Medley Relay with a time of 2:21.17. Finishing 3rd in the event was the team of Taylor Rufer, Emma Tran, Peyton Yaun and Alyvia Schulz, with a time of 2:35.67.

