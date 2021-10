Far Cry 6 has a lot of tools of destruction and just as many ways of making them look fancier with weapon skins. To change weapon skins in Far Cry 6, go to Arsenal then hover over the weapon you want to change the skin of and press Inspect to look at all the things you can modify. Down in the bottom left, you should notice an eye, which is how you change the appearance of your weapon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO