KID'S Craft LAB: Leaf Print Bags

By 7:00 p.m., Glen Lake Community Library, Empire
 7 days ago

Kids will experiment with printing fall leaves to create a colorful bag to take home. Register.

Clothespin Craft Ideas for Kids or Adults

These clothespin craft ideas will keep both kids and adults busy for hours! Great ideas for decor, gifts, and more. Perfect for beginners. Have you ever tried crafting with clothespins? I’m going to be honest – it’s really gratifying. Who knew that those little pins that were used to hold laundry when you were little are now used to make the coolest crafts? It’s most unexpected and I love it!
RELATIONSHIPS
tooelecity.org

Kids Holiday Craft Club 2021: Pinecones

This Kids Craft Club Delivery will include the supplies to make three Spooky Halloween Pinecones. Supplies will be delivered to your front door on October 13th between 2:00-4:00 pm. (Tooele County residents only). Instructions will be provided with your supplies as well as a video that will be posted on...
TOOELE, UT
pittsburghparent.com

10 crafts for kids to make at home – Must know

Flower pens – All one needs is a ballpoint pen, floral tape, some plastic or silk flowers with stems. Let your kid arrange the flowers in a bunch and place the bunch on the top of the pen.. Now help your kid to wrap the floral tape enclosing the stems with the pen. Begin from the top of the pen and move downwards.. The pen turns into a decorative item.
RELATIONSHIPS
northernexpress.com

"Everyday Objects"

This exhibition explores the new & unexpected aesthetic possibilities in mundane objects – as art-making materials, & as new objects & ideas. Opening Reception on Aug. 27 from 6-8pm. Exhibit runs Aug. 27 - Oct. 28. The GAAC is also offering four companion programs that dig deeper into the ideas behind "Everyday Objects": Online interviews with visual artists from Leelanau County & Ohio whose work is built from repurposed & second-hand objects; & with Leelanau County author Lynne Rae Perkins about her new book, "The Museum of Everything."
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Screams In the Dark

$7-$17 Runs Oct. 1-30 on Fridays & Saturdays from 7-11pm & Sundays from 7-10pm. There are two tour options: Option 1 includes a wagon ride, haunted trail, The Mausoleum & corn maze while Option 2 includes all the attractions including the wagon ride, haunted trail, Panemonium, Swamp of Suffering & Dreadmoore Manor.
LIFESTYLE
northernexpress.com

Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
MUSEUMS
northernexpress.com

Focus on Fiber

This event focuses on handspinning, weaving, & basketmaking. Drop by to interact with the artists. Learn how sheep are sheared & how their wool is processed, dyed, & handspun into yarn. Watch a demonstration of how yarn is used to thread & dress the loom for handweaving on a floor loom. Participating artists include Sue Ann Carpenter, Nancy Doughty, Linda Good, Catherine Siterlet & Christie Trout.
LELAND, MI
northernexpress.com

Annual Harvest Gathering

Enjoy music, food, farm building tours & more. Watch demos of historic farm activities & take a horse-drawn wagon ride to Lake Skegemog. Archaeology & games will also be part of the fun.
FESTIVAL
northernexpress.com

Michigan Legacy Art Park Fall Color Tour

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. A guided tour with Naturalist & Tour Guide Caitlin Chism to experience fall colors in the Art Park. In addition to viewing the 50+ sculptures along the trail, hikers will appreciate Chism’s expert insight on the natural environment of the park, including tree identification. Free with park admission: $5 per adult & free for children. Meet at the Art Park trailhead.
MICHIGAN STATE
cityofpaloalto.org

STEAM Lab Saturday: Food Sustainability for Kids

It's STEAM Lab Saturday! Join Librarian Alicia and special guest, and rising junior, Atharv Naidu!. We will learn all about greywater reuse and food sustainability! Have you ever wanted to grow your own food? Join us and learn how!. 1. Pick up a Grow Kit at the children's reference desk...
LIFESTYLE
Wide Open Eats

Leaf Painting is the Perfect Autumn Craft

One of the best parts of fall is the beautiful colors, when every shade of yellow, orange and red covers the trees and adorns the sidewalks. Although most of the time we simply rake these leaves up in the end, there are ways to use them for a fall-themed art activity. Leaf painting is easy and creative and is the perfect use of the the leaf piles covering your yard.
DESIGN
northernexpress.com

Swing Away!

Ever imagine what a raw thrill it would be to — maybe after a particularly bad day at work — take a sledge hammer to few lamps and a home stereo? Don’t feel guilty! And better yet, stop imagining. Northern Michigan’s first and only “rage room” has arrived: Smash Club in Alanson. Go alone, schedule some time with friends or co-workers, or even plan a team bonding or bachelorette party, but regardless, get ready to take some swings. First, pick your favorite from the “wall of weapons” and maybe some extra things to break. Then head inside and go berserk. They’ll even play your favorite rage music while you swing away to your heart’s content. There are also options for kids’ parties, ensuring people of all ages can let off some steam.
ALANSON, MI
Newsday

Where kids can make their own Halloween and fall crafts on Long Island

The fall Halloween season offers so much opportunity for creativity — make your ghosts scary, or friendly like Casper. Make your house crooked or spooky or haunted. Give your witch a wart or striped stockings or a big pointy black hat. Make your jack-o-lantern screaming or smiling. Here is a...
WESTBURY, NY
northernexpress.com

The Art of Lori Sikkema

Stop by the Visitor Center & view the fabric collage artwork of Lori Sikkema, on display through Oct. An Artist Reception will be held on Sun., Sept. 26 from 2-4pm.
VISUAL ART
verywellfamily.com

11 Fall Crafts for Kids

Fall crafts are a fun way to celebrate and learn about the shift in seasons with your kids. The changing leaves, crispness in the air, anticipation of Halloween, and the bounty of the fall harvest season all provide wonderful inspiration for clever things to make at home. But crafting with your kids need not be overly complex. In fact, simple supplies and easy steps are all that's needed to create some truly cool autumn crafts.
KIDS
conwaydailysun.com

Leaf Peeper's Craft Fair to be held Oct. 16, 17

CONWAY — Celebrate the beauty of the fall season at the Leaf Peeper's Craft Fair at Schouler Park at 1 Norcross Circle in North Conway (in front of the Scenic Railroad) on Saturday, 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 110 fabulous arts and crafts exhibitors.
CONWAY, NH
northernexpress.com

Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

This exhibition explores off-reservation boarding schools in its kaleidoscope of voices. Visitors will explore photographs, artwork, interviews, interactive timelines, & immersive environments, including classroom & dormitory settings. Objects such as a period barber chair & a young Seminole girl’s skirt, as well as reproduction elements poignantly illuminate first-person accounts.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Delbert Michel: "Sixty Years of Making Art"

Celebrating six decades of creative expression, artist & retired art professor, Delbert Michel, hosts a retrospective of his collection with an opening reception on Fri., Aug. 20 from 4-7pm. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 at both Delbert's Studio #5 & the GT Art Campus - Gateway Center. Partial proceeds of art sales will be donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse. 231-499-7313.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Sea Shanty Session

Presented by the Maritime Heritage Alliance. Held the second Weds. of every month. Bring your voice or instrument, or just sit & enjoy.
ENTERTAINMENT
verywellfamily.com

10 Halloween Crafts Your Kids Will Love

Halloween may be all about costumes and trick-or-treating, but crafting is another fun and creative way to ring in the spooky season. There are endless options for easy projects that the whole family can do together. Whether your kids are into scary witches and creepy crawlers or candy corn and happy pumpkins, you can find a DIY Halloween project that will suit their fancy.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

