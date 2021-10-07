CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildcats Win Over Golden Eagles

By Katie Pederson
postmessengerrecorder.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belleville Wildcats Homecoming game was held on Friday, October 1st, against the Golden Eagles of Fennimore. Belleville dominated the game, winning 42-14. The Wildcats scored twice in the first quarter. Once on a pass from Trevor Syse to Carson Syse and Dylan Posthuma ran it in from 2 yards out. Fennimore started the second quarter off with a score and the Wildcats answered back with one of their own when Trevor Syse ran it in from 5 yards out. Belleville's 2-point conversion by Anthony Nolden was successful. Halftime score was 21-7.

www.postmessengerrecorder.com

