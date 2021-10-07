Doja Cat Gets Candid About Her Demanding Schedule: ‘I’m Not Happy’

Every now and then, two or more celebrities are spotted wearing the same item of clothing, which tells us it should immediately be on our radar. The latest It-design to hit celebrity street style? A slinky pair of Charlotte Knowles cutout pants from the fall 2021 runway. Ciara and Lori Harvey, both trendsetters in their own right (just look at Ciara's Met Gala dress or Lori Harvey's date-night looks), are known to stir conversations about their personal style. The singer and model looked fierce in the London-based label's daring creation, while living their best lives (Ciara on a baecation in Italy, and Lori out and about in Los Angeles).

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 21 DAYS AGO