Doja Cat Gets Candid About Her Demanding Schedule: ‘I’m Not Happy’
Doja Cat is getting honest about her superstar lifestyle. The 25-year-old superstar got candid on social media on Wednesday (October 6). “im just tired and i dont want to do anything. im not happy. : I’m done saying yes to motherf–kers cuz I cant even have a week to just chill. im never not working. im f–king tired. Alex is getting old hes 68 years old and i cant even be there for him. i wanna be alone,” she wrote.talesbuzz.com
