CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Doja Cat Gets Candid About Her Demanding Schedule: ‘I’m Not Happy’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat is getting honest about her superstar lifestyle. The 25-year-old superstar got candid on social media on Wednesday (October 6). “im just tired and i dont want to do anything. im not happy. : I’m done saying yes to motherf–kers cuz I cant even have a week to just chill. im never not working. im f–king tired. Alex is getting old hes 68 years old and i cant even be there for him. i wanna be alone,” she wrote.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 5

Related
shinemycrown.com

Doja Cat Reveals She’s Overworked: ‘I’m Not Happy’

Doja Cat posted a message to her fans, sharing that she is overworked and isn’t happy. “im just tired and i dont want to do anything. im not happy. :\ I’m done saying yes to motherf—kers cuz I cant even have a week to just chill. im never not working. im f—king tired. Alex is getting old hes 68 years old and i cant even be there for him. i wanna be alone,” she wrote on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: "I'm So Run Down"

Doja Cat is one of the biggest artists in the world right now, and she's surely feeling the effects of her busy schedule. Between photo and video shoots, interviews, studio time, rehearsals, performances, and other commitments, the 25-year-old pop star doesn't feel like she has a lot of time for herself. She took to Twitter on Wednesday night to vent to her fans, revealing that she's feeling burned out because of her packed calendar.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doja Cat
Us Weekly

Ice-T Defends His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s Acrylic Nails: ‘Everybody Parents Differently’

Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails. “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

We Can't Get Over These Fierce Charlotte Knowles Pants, Spotted on Ciara and Lori Harvey

Every now and then, two or more celebrities are spotted wearing the same item of clothing, which tells us it should immediately be on our radar. The latest It-design to hit celebrity street style? A slinky pair of Charlotte Knowles cutout pants from the fall 2021 runway. Ciara and Lori Harvey, both trendsetters in their own right (just look at Ciara's Met Gala dress or Lori Harvey's date-night looks), are known to stir conversations about their personal style. The singer and model looked fierce in the London-based label's daring creation, while living their best lives (Ciara on a baecation in Italy, and Lori out and about in Los Angeles).
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dojacat#Magazi
blackchronicle.com

Social Media Asks Mo’Nique to Wear A Bonnet Instead of Her Newest Look

Mo’Nique‘s followers are actually begging for her to put on a bonnet after she debuted her new hairstyle on Instagram. The Oscar award-winning actress and comedian took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the bumped-up ponytail she sported while hosting the Fall Back Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Shows Just How Tall True, 3, Has Gotten In Sweet New Pic — Photo

True Thompson is growing up so quickly! Her proud mom Khloe shared a sweet snap of her rocking a purple tank top and tulle ballerina skirt. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s adorable daughter True Thompson, 3, is getting so tall! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on September 17 to share a pic of the toddler posing in a lavender crop top tank and tulle ballerina skirt. Khlo’s mini-me paired the ‘fit with sparkly purple sandals, silver stud earrings, and a shiny bracelet as she pulled her hair back into a half up/half down style.
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

‘I’m Really Crying Y’all’: Yung Baby Tate Said Rihanna DM’d Her After Body Shaming Backlash

Viral hitmaker Yung Baby Tate was bombarded with hateful comments about her body after a few pictures surfaced from her performance at Afro Punk in Atlanta last month. The star hit the stage in a matching leopard suit ensemble that exposed all of her curvaceous assets, but social media watchdogs weren’t too happy with the “I Am” singer for showing off her body. One person even advised Yung Baby Tate to “lose 10 pounds” and called her out for being “out of shape,” according to REVOLT.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne & Diddy Bless Nicki Minaj's Son 'Papa Bear' With 'Insane' 1st Birthday Gifts

Nicki Minaj became a mother for the first time in September 2020, when she gave birth to a baby boy. Fast forward a year later, and the Queen rapper is already celebrating her child’s first journey around the sun. On Tuesday (October 5), Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram with a post giving fans a look at her son’s Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NeNe Leakes Debuts A New Look After Losing Husband

Just yesterday, Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to debut a new look that’s already got her followers talking. The 53-year-old revealed that she’s gone back to her signature blonde hair, but that’s not the only thing people noticed. The smiling selfie is also topped with...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Rihanna Loves 'Incense and Weed' on Intimate Nights With A$AP Rocky

The Savage x Fenty mogul talks about her ideal date night with rapper boyfriend when the Bajan beauty is asked in a new interview about what turns her on. AceShowbiz - Rihanna has revealed her ideal sexy night in with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The 33-year-old star has opened up...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy