Flood Advisory issued for New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: New Hanover The National Weather Service in Wilmington has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina South Central New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1002 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain in addition to the ongoing minor coastal flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, Yaupon Beach, South Masonboro Island, North Masonboro Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, St. James, Southport, Fort Fisher, Sea Breeze, Myrtle Grove, Silver Lake, Masonboro and Dosher Memorial Hospital.