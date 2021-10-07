CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Do I have a warrent

By Asked in Davenport, IA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

Contacting the county sheriff where the offense occurred and/or the clerk of courts may help you determine whether a warrant does indeed exist. NO ATTORNEY-CLIENT RELATIONSHIP CREATED. Answers provided are for general information only. Found the information helpful? Please consider marking it as such. Please do not send private messages with follow-up questions unless you are seeking to retain counsel. If it has been suggested you consult with an attorney, then it is likely your question is too complex to try to answer in an online forum or by private message.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Teacher Indicted for Assaulting Young Student

SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo woman has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a student in her class. According to court documents, the investigator spoke with the mother of the victim, who told him that she had received a voicemail from Justice Thomas, a teacher at Trinity Lutheran Early Childhood Center, about the victim’s behavior in the classroom. Thomas did not recall leaving a voicemail for the victim’s mother. The mother then made the school administration aware of the voicemail and later told them that Thomas had…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Caledonian Record-News

Woman Sentenced To Prison In Decapitation Case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him has been sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison. Britany Barron, 32, cried Wednesday as she apologized to the family of Jonathan Amerault, WMUR-TV reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbap.com

Texas Rioter Sentenced To 50 Years

New Boston (AP) – A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who live-streamed threats to kill police during the January 6 riot at the U.S. capitol was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer. The Texarkana Gazette reports a jury in Bowie County found 38 year old Aaron Caleb Swenson guilty of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and found that he’d violated the Texas Hate Crimes Act. On Wednesday, before testimony began before the judge, Swenson pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and evading arrest.
TEXAS STATE
hernandosun.com

Neighbor complaints spur drug raid, arrest

Detectives from the Hernando County Sheriff Office (HCSO) Vice and Drug Unit seized a cache of illegal drugs and arrested one woman during a raid on a residence in Weeki Wachee on Oct. 5. The raid took place in response to several complaints of drug activity at the home from other neighborhood residents.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Myhighplains.com

7 arrested in East Texas for online solicitation of minors

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Department of Public Safety said they arrested seven people for online solicitation of minors. Officials detained people from Aug. 31-Sept. 3, and this was part of an operation focused on the online solicitation of minors. DPS Special Agents worked alongside the Hopkins County Sheriff’s...
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A bizarre delivery happened inside an Orange County jail courtyard when drugs were dropped off by a drone. The Orange County District Attorney said Chey Smart, 41, controlled the drone from outside the jail Sunday. “There was meth, heroin, Xanax, and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” said Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The drone sat undetected until Tuesday when an inmate worker found it on the ground. Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, serving time in the jail for a similar crime, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the dropoff. They arrested Smart inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity, detectives added. Inside, investigators said they found assault weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Tampa

Convicted Felon Indicted For Illegal Firearm Possession And Destruction Of Aircraft

OCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Wendell Doyle Goney (51, Mount Dora) with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and destruction of aircraft. If convicted of both counts, Goney faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Goney that the United States intends to forfeit a rifle and ammunition allegedly used in the commission of the offenses. According to court documents, on July 11, 2021, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a 10-acre business property in Mount Dora. Deputies...
OCALA, FL
UPI News

Attorney Alex Murdaugh charged with misappropriating housekeeper's funds

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was arrested and charged Thursday with misappropriating settlement funds meant for the heirs of his dead former housekeeper. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Murdaugh was arrested upon his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Fla., and...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Atlanta

Convicted Felon Indicted For Illegal Firearm Possession And Destruction Of Aircraft

OCALA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Wendell Doyle Goney (51, Mount Dora) with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and destruction of aircraft. If convicted of both counts, Goney faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Goney that the United States intends to forfeit a rifle and ammunition allegedly used in the commission of the offenses. According to court documents, on July 11, 2021, deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a 10-acre business property in Mount Dora. Deputies...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy