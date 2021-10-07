CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Southern to Purchase 100% Renewable Energy in Altoona and Reading, Pennsylvania

Norfolk Southern Corporation today announced that it will purchase 100% renewable energy to power the company’s operations in the Altoona and Reading regions through agreements with Penelec and Met-Ed utilities. Already one of the most sustainable industries, shipping by rail instead of truck lowers carbon emissions by 75% on average, relieves traffic congestion, and reduces the wear on public infrastructure.

