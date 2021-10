To add/change your meeting, send an email to: newsgazettereporter@gmail.com. NOTE: Some meetings may be canceled or rescheduled, we will update as we are notified. The Winchester Rotary Club meets every Monday from noon to 1:00 at Pizza Hut Restaurant in Winchester. If you are interested in speaking at a future Rotary meeting, or would like to attend as a guest, please contact Marty Sulek at marty01@comcast.net.