Small Businesses Optimistic Despite Hiring Challenges

albanyceo.com
 7 days ago

Most small business owners (67.2%) are optimistic about the growth of their business over the next six months, despite significant hiring challenges, according to new survey data from SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors. Comparable data from a 2017 SCORE survey showed similar levels of optimism (69% of small businesses owners), suggesting that the pandemic has not crushed entrepreneurial spirits.

WALA-TV FOX10

Construction projects cause challenges for small businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- As construction and utility work continues around Mobile, some business owners are having to make adjustments to their business plans. Rachel Aune owns Buddy’s Pet Stop on Dauphin Street and says the work has kept customers away. “It smells like raw sewage," said Aune. "The driveway is...
MOBILE, AL
Inside Indiana Business

Small Business Outlook Weakens

INDIANAPOLIS - The National Federation of Independent Business says its membership is getting less optimistic about their ability to fill open jobs. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased one point in September. Likewise, the organization’s uncertainty index increased five points last month. In NFIB’s previously released monthly jobs report,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
appenmedia.com

Small Business Benefits. Are they worth it?

Why are benefits such an annual challenge for small businesses? Each year, the health insurance options change, price typically increases, and most of all, there is a significant amount of time that it takes to research these options. Although it can be a major investment of both time and money, it is a critical component of retaining and attracting quality employees to work for a firm. Studies show that primary reasons why people stay with a job is for the quality and levels of benefits. So why doesn’t everyone offer benefits?
SMALL BUSINESS
fox4beaumont.com

Small businesses need workers

BEAUMONT, Texas — State unemployment rates are steadily going down. Many small Southeast Texas restaurants and other businesses are still looking for employees, and the busy holiday season is just around the corner. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more.
BEAUMONT, TX
The Post and Courier

Small Business Development Center hires government contracting consultant

Scott Poole has joined the Charleston Area Small Business Development Center as a business consultant, specializing in government contracting. Poole will provide his expertise and resources to entrepreneurs interested in bidding on government contracts. For more than 25 years, Poole has worked in various roles in the field of government...
CHARLESTON, SC
albanyceo.com

Small Businesses Hit By Supply Chain Woes Spending More To Overcome Issues

In the midst of having to navigate waves of COVID-19 and lockdowns, 87% of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have maintained, or spent more, on transportation, logistics, and expediting to overcome shortages -- this according to the "Logistics: Heads Up" study from Cargo, and their research partner Phase 5. The...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Restaurants Remain Optimistic About Economic Recovery, Despite Consumer Hesitance

Restaurant recovery has not been the straight line upward that operators had hoped for. After a devastating 2020, the industry enjoyed a period of optimism in the early months of the vaccine rollout, when it briefly appeared that “back to normal” was an achievable goal. In fact, by May, spending was actually up from pre-pandemic levels, and Yelp reported that restaurant customers seated through its platform reached an all-time high in the same month. Now, though operators remain optimistic, there is cause to worry.
BUSINESS
La Crosse Tribune

Teresa Pierce: Facing hiring challenges, business name top benefits being offered

The most recent Jobs Report was released on Friday and reflected those 194,000 jobs that were created in September. Despite the weak jobs total, wages increased sharply. The monthly gain of 0.6% pushed the year-over-year increase to 4.6% as companies use wage increases to combat the persistent labor shortage. The...
ECONOMY
njbmagazine.com

Public Sector Support for Small Businesses

No one can deny the amount of assistance state and federal agencies have given to New Jersey businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has provided more than $578 million worth of pandemic relief to state businesses since March 2020. In fact, the...
SMALL BUSINESS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Focus: Small Business

This week's Crain's Focus section covers the growth of co-working and its transition to the mainstream. Plus, a Brecksville-based software source code provider aims to protect companies' most important data, an Akron office/co-working space serves as a place for car collectors to gather and store their beloved vehicles, and tax tips on cryptocurrency 'staking.' Here is a brief look at the stories included in this section:
AKRON, OH
TrendHunter.com

Small Business Management Apps

The 'Airbooks' app is positioned as an all-in-one solution for micro and small businesses that will help them to take more control over their processes for a more intuitive approach to management. The app is capable of handling all of the accounting including purchase bills, sending invoices, estimates, payments made,...
SMALL BUSINESS
NorthEast Times

Giving small businesses an online presence

While most businesses struggled during the pandemic, Dan Jacob and Mario Saint-Fleur saw an opportunity to help those same businesses. The two men observed that many small businesses struggle with maintaining an online presence — something they consider vital to a successful business. So they decided to lend their expertise to help these types of companies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kisswtlz.com

KISS Small Business Spotlight

Hey! It’s your Afternoon Girlfriend Yvonne Daniels, and each month I will be shining the light on phenomenal, local small businesses via Social Stream Live inside the KISS Small Business Spotlight!. If you would like for your small business to be featured, tell us all about your business here:. In...
SMALL BUSINESS
WTOP

5 hiring challenges facing the IT industry

This content is sponsored by Cordia. The 2020 pandemic has impacted the demand for talent in specific disciplines forcing hiring teams across the globe to revamp their acquisition models to conform to the new norm of remote work. The information technology or tech industry is no exception, as it is witnessing a change in hiring practices. As companies have undergone digital transformation, the demand for technical talent has gained momentum, while the supply of talent continues to fall short.
ECONOMY
WKBW-TV

Free seminars for small businesses: Business Unusual: Big Ideas for Small Businesses

AT&T has a series of free seminars called Business Unusual: Big Ideas for Small Businesses. Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran shares more about these webinars. Some of the issues small businesses are facing includes the supply chain issues. Barbara says supply chain issues are more important to small business than to any large business because they’ve been there before, they know what to do and they have buying clout, but for the small businesses that ordered early they are going to have a great Christmas season.
SMALL BUSINESS
gisuser.com

5 Sustainability Practices for Small Businesses

With the world under immense pressure of depleting resources and environmental degradation, there’s no better time to invest in environmentally-conscious practices than now. Numerous environmental atrocities keep showing up every day, with each getting worse than ever. According to business leader Kimin Tanoto, the human race has forsaken its balance and co-existence with nature, with the gain–first mentality creeping over environmental sustainability.
ADVOCACY
Savannah Morning News

Savannah-area small businesses have faced - and met - many challenges since recession

Shopkeeper: Many Savannahians don’t realize small businesses are the backbone of the community. They need and deserve your support. This is an op-ed by Lisa Bolak, a Savannah small business owner. She is an occasional contributor to the Savannah Morning News. I’d like to think I beat the odds. Flash...
Forbes

Impact Of Taxes On Small Business

For small businesses, taxes are a financial and administrative burden that directly impacts their ability to invest in their business, their employees, and compete in the broader economy. In fact, 77% of small business owners reported that federal business income taxes were very or moderately burdensome according to NFIB’s 2021 Tax Survey. This was followed by payroll taxes (69%) and state and local income taxes (66%). The survey also found that 64% of small business owners reported that federal business income taxes create an administrative burden in operating their business. Payroll taxes (60%) and state and local income taxes (58%) followed.[1]
INCOME TAX

