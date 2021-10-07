Synopsys Accelerates Multi-Die Designs with Industry's First Complete HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHBM3 IP Solution Delivers Maximum Memory Bandwidth of 921 GB/s for High-Performance Computing, AI, and Graphics SoCs. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced the industry's first complete HBM3 IP solution, including controller, PHY, and verification IP for 2.5D multi-die package systems. HBM3 technology helps designers meet essential high-bandwidth and low-power memory requirements for system-on-chip (SoC) designs targeting high-performance computing, AI and graphics applications. Synopsys' DesignWare® HBM3 Controller and PHY IP, built on silicon-proven HBM2E IP, leverage Synopsys' interposer expertise to provide a low-risk solution that enables high memory bandwidth at up to 921 GB/s.

Introducing the Multi-Cloud Analytics Solution by Intel and VMware

Data science and analytics continue to become increasingly important to our customers. At the same time, many organizations are pursuing multi-cloud strategies. Combined, these two trends create the need for a way to rapidly create consistent data-science environments from private cloud to multi-cloud (including hybrid cloud), as well as edge environments. The Multi-Cloud Analytics Solution (MCAS) — created jointly by VMware and Intel — addresses this need with the release of our third generation of reference architecture.
LeapMind Announces the Beta Release of their Ultra-low Power Consumption AI Inference Accelerator IP

Tokyo Japan - October 5, 2021 -- LeapMind Inc., a creator of the standard in edge AI (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Soichi Matsuda) today announced the beta release of ultra-low power consumption AI inference accelerator IP “Efficiera” version 2 (v2) before its commercial launch by the end of this year. Efficiera originally developed and licensed by LeapMind Inc. has been highly valued since its launch in October 2020 for its features of power saving, high performance, space saving, and performance scalability which enable easy installation to small FPGA and contribute to shortened development period of end users’ final products by supporting mass-produced boards. Upon the release of v2 beta version, LeapMind is welcoming trial use by and feedback from many people including SoC vendors and end user product designers. To obtain v2 beta version, please contact us at business@leapmind.io.
#Software Verification#Software Applications#Samsung Electronics#Synopsys Inc#Phy#Ip#Designware#Zebu#Haps#Ras
Socure Announces 750 Customer Milestone as Demand Accelerates for the Industry-Leading Socure ID+ Identity Verification and Fraud Platform

Socure, the leading provider of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced it has passed a key milestone of 750 customers, marking a 277% increase in new logos and net retention rate of 177% in 2021. Customers were added across industries including financial services, fintech, cryptocurrency, online gaming, telco, e-commerce, insurance, and healthcare.
Multi-Cloud Security Solutions

Complete multi-cloud security doesn’t have to be complex. Easily operationalize and gain better visibility and context with multi-cloud security solutions from VMware. Complete Multi-Cloud Security. No Network Changes. Traditional security approaches fail to adequately defend multi-cloud environments against lateral threats. Evolve to a simple, integrated software firewall that provides complete coverage for more...
Samsung Introduces Industry’s First Open-Source Software Solution for CXL Memory Platform

SEOUL, Korea, Oct. 7, 2021 – Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced memory technology, today introduced the first open-source software solution, the Scalable Memory Development Kit (SMDK), that has been specially designed to support the Compute Express Link (CXL) memory platform. In May, Samsung unveiled the industry’s first CXL memory expander that allows memory capacity and bandwidth to scale to levels far exceeding what is possible in today’s server systems. Now, the company’s CXL platform is being extended beyond hardware to offer easy-to-integrate software tools, making CXL memory much more accessible to data center system developers for emerging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and 5G-edge markets.
intoPIX releases RTP Packetization IP-cores for JPEG XS Video Encapsulation over SMPTE 2110-22

The cores enable existing SMPTE 2110 solutions to be upgraded to carry HD, 4K or 8K video using the new low latency lightweight JPEG XS codec. The IPX-RTP-XS IP-cores perform the RTP packetization and depacketization of JPEG XS video streams and can directly interface with the intoPIX JPEG XS codecs, in full compliance with the IETF JPEG XS transport over RTP and the VSF TR08 recommendation. The IPX-RTP-XS IP-cores are ideal to rapidly upgrade any existing uncompressed SMPTE ST 2110 workflows with support of the compressed SMPTE ST 2110-22 using JPEG XS over RTP.
HBM3: Next generation memory standard for solving high density and complex computational problems

In this era of technology revolution, there is a continuous progression in domains like AI applications, high end servers, and graphics. These applications require fast processing and high densities for storing the data, where High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) provides the most viable memory technology solution. Our previous memory blog HBM2 memory for graphics, networking and HPC explored this protocol with data transfer rate of 2GT/s with stacked architecture of 8-Hi stacks (8 die).The HBM2-extension (HBM2E) architecture provided further improvement on top of HBM2 with 3.2 GT/s transfer rate and 12-Hi stack architecture with individual die density upto 8Gb and overall density of 24GB.
Why 400G/800G and Beyond Ethernet for High-Performance Computing Systems

Over the last decade, workflows on high-performance computing (HPC) systems have greatly diversified, often blending AI/ML processing with traditional HPC. In response, a wide variety of specialized HPC computer systems (cluster nodes) have been designed and used to address specific application and framework performance optimization. Queues differentially targeting these systems allow each user to instruct the batch scheduler to dispatch jobs to hardware matched closely to their application’s computational requirements. High memory nodes, nodes with one or more accelerators, nodes supporting a high-performance parallel filesystem, interactive nodes, and hosts designed to support containerized or virtualized workflows are just a few examples of specialized node groups developed for HPC. Nodes might also be grouped in queues by the way they are interconnected.
CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 40nm Logic process

Zhuhai, CHINA— October 11, 2021 — CFX, the one stop shop of embedded flash memory IP and standalone flash memory IC provider announced today commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 40nm Logic process. “Gate oxide dielectric anti-fuse OTP technology is a game changer for designers of integrated circuits implemented on advanced technology nodes”, states George Wang, CEO of CFX. “The addition of the CFX OTP technology makes the 40nm logic process the ideal platform for complex ASIC/SoC/mixed signal devices such as MCU, power management devices (PMU), Multimedia IC, analog, sensors, RFIDs and etc.”
MIPI Alliance Completes Development of A-PHY v1.1, Doubling Maximum Data Rate and Adding New Options to Automotive SerDes Interface

PISCATAWAY, N.J., October 11, 2021— The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced that development has been completed on A-PHY v1.1, the next version of the automotive serializer-deserializer (SerDes) physical-layer interface. Version 1.1 will double the maximum available downlink data rate from 16 Gigabits per second (Gbps) to 32 Gbps and include other enhancements to help automotive OEMs and their suppliers implement high-performance image sensors and displays in next-generation vehicles. The specification is undergoing member review, with official adoption expected within the next 90 days.
Silex Insight announces record-breaking speed for their ChaCha20-Poly1305 solution - 800Gbps (ASIC) / 100Gbps (FPGA)

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium -- October 12, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, announces increased speed for their Chacha20-Poly1305 hardware crypto engine that is geared towards high-throughput applications. The RFC7539-compliant IP core offers customers future-proof authenticated encryption between highly networked applications, for example in IoT or cloud computing. This IP core is available for ASIC and FPGA designs. With simple, straightforward interfaces, it is easy to integrate and highly scalable, which is a trademark of all Silex Insight’s IP cores.
Agile Analog Names In-Q-Tel as Newest Investor, Demonstrating Endorsement in Company's disruptive analog IP offering

Investment from government-backed In-Q-Tel enables Agile Analog to accelerate the commercialisation of glitch detector IP and other analog security IP blocks. Cambridge, UK – 12 October 2021 – Agile Analog, a supplier of highly configurable process node-agnostic analog IP building blocks, today announced an investment from In-Q-Tel, the U.S. non-profit strategic investor.
Colt's IP access service chosen by Wasabi for its first data center in APAC

TOKYO, Japan – Colt Technology Services, a leading provider of agile, high bandwidth connectivity solutions, today announced that it is providing connectivity for Wasabi Technologies' new data center in Japan – the company's first data center in the APAC region. Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable 'hot cloud storage' for...
Alphawave IP announces production availability of new PCIe-CXL solution on TSMC N5 process for storage and broader chiplet market

London, United Kingdom — October 13, 2021 — Alphawave IP, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's leading technology infrastructure, announces production availability of a new 5nm connectivity IP focused on the PCIe-CXL market. The ground-breaking solution, built on TSMC’s advanced N5 process, and based on requirements from...
Rambus Advances Server Memory Performance with the Industry's First 5600 MT/s DDR5 Registering Clock Driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Oct. 13, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced it is now sampling its 5600 MT/s 2nd-generation RCD chip to the major DDR5 memory module (RDIMM) suppliers. This new level of performance represents a 17% increase in data rate over the first-generation 4800 MT/s Rambus DDR5 RCD. With key innovations, Rambus is able to deliver 5600 MT/s performance at lower latency and power while optimizing timing parameters for improved RDIMM margins.
intoPIX delivers new JPEG XS 4K60 HDMI evaluation design on Intel Cyclone 10 GX Development Platform

High-quality, ultra-low latency, compact intoPIX TICO-XS video codec on Intel® FPGA. Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, October 14th, 2021 – intoPIX, the leading expert of innovative video compression solutions, has released - in collaboration with Intel - a new JPEG XS 4K60 HDMI evaluation design on the Intel® Cyclone® 10 GX FPGA Development Kit.
Dell reveals new Latitude rugged notebooks for extreme jobs

Dell has expanded its rugged laptop portfolio with the addition of the Latitude 5430 Rugged and the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme laptops. Both laptops use similar hardware inside, including 11th generation Intel Core processors with optional vPro capability. The machines also have integrated Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G connectivity. Both...
Design and Solution Strategies in 5G Testing

Mahesh Basavaraju of Rohde & Schwarz talks about the design and solution strategies to address the challenges in 5G testing. 5G development and deployment are accelerating, especially in Asia. Field trials are underway, components are coming, and testing covers the spectrum in more ways than one. What are the challenges and how is the ecosystem shaping up? Find out more in this month’s In Focus series.
