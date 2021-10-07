Synopsys Accelerates Multi-Die Designs with Industry's First Complete HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions

Over the last decade, workflows on high-performance computing (HPC) systems have greatly diversified, often blending AI/ML processing with traditional HPC. In response, a wide variety of specialized HPC computer systems (cluster nodes) have been designed and used to address specific application and framework performance optimization. Queues differentially targeting these systems allow each user to instruct the batch scheduler to dispatch jobs to hardware matched closely to their application’s computational requirements. High memory nodes, nodes with one or more accelerators, nodes supporting a high-performance parallel filesystem, interactive nodes, and hosts designed to support containerized or virtualized workflows are just a few examples of specialized node groups developed for HPC. Nodes might also be grouped in queues by the way they are interconnected.

