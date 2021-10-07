Synopsys Accelerates Multi-Die Designs with Industry's First Complete HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions
HBM3 IP Solution Delivers Maximum Memory Bandwidth of 921 GB/s for High-Performance Computing, AI, and Graphics SoCs. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced the industry's first complete HBM3 IP solution, including controller, PHY, and verification IP for 2.5D multi-die package systems. HBM3 technology helps designers meet essential high-bandwidth and low-power memory requirements for system-on-chip (SoC) designs targeting high-performance computing, AI and graphics applications. Synopsys' DesignWare® HBM3 Controller and PHY IP, built on silicon-proven HBM2E IP, leverage Synopsys' interposer expertise to provide a low-risk solution that enables high memory bandwidth at up to 921 GB/s.www.design-reuse.com
