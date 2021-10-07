CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

Big Ten Roundtable: Talking Football Around the League in Our First Podcast

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16enw8_0cK1FbjF00

We're into October now, and the Big Ten football season is about to get interesting, with a huge top-four showdown this weekend in Iowa City when No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 4 Penn State. Both teams are 5-0, and have had a couple of signature wins already.

Iowa beat ranked teams Indiana and Iowa State to open the season, and is leading the nation in creating turnovers. Penn State has big wins over ranked teams Wisconsin and Auburn, so Saturday's game should be a doozy.

Welcome to the first "Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast, where we'll talk all things Big Ten every week with publishers from around our Sports Illustrated/FanNation network. We'll do this every week throughout the balance of the football season and the entire Big Ten basketball season from November through April. We'll take a tour all around the league, and break down all the big stories in the league every week.

Our first podcast, hosted by HoosiersNow.com and BoilermakersCountry.com publisher Tom Brew, features Brendan Gulick of BuckeyesNow.com and Lauren Withrow of WildcatsDaily.com, talking all things Ohio State and Northwestern respectively.

Gulick talked about changes to Ohio State's defense, the growth of quarterback C.J. Stroud and whether he thinks the Buckeyes will still be the Big Ten champions at the end.

Withrow talked about how the youngsters at Northwestern are struggling, the quarterback carousel and getting better after the bye week.

Brew also breaks down the Penn State-Iowa game since he's seen both teams in person already this season, and what to expect on Saturday. Home field advantage at Kinnick Stadium will be a key, he said.

Here's how to follow our Big Ten coverage

  • BUCKEYESNOW.COM: To follow all Ohio State coverage on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, CLICK HERE
  • WILDCATSDAILY.COM: To follow all Northwestern coverage on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERSNOW.COM: To follow all Indiana coverage on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, CLICK HERE
  • BOILERMAKERSCOUNTRY.COM: To follow all Purdue coverage on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, CLICK HERE
  • WOLVERINEDIGEST.COM: To follow all Michigan coverage on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, CLICK HERE
  • SPARTANNATION.COM: To follow all Michigan State coverage on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, CLICK HERE
  • ALLPENNSTATE.COM: To follow all Penn State coverage on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, CLICK HERE
  • INSIDETHEHAWKEYES.COM: To follow all Iowa coverage on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, CLICK HERE
  • ALLHUSKERS.COM: To follow all Nebraska coverage on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation network, CLICK HERE

Watch the full Big Ten Roundtable video here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUZW5_0cK1FbjF00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Iowa City, IA
Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Auburn, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Basketball
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Iowa Fans’ Field Storm After Beating Penn State

No. 3 Iowa may have been the higher-ranked team than No. 4 Penn State today, but no one was keeping Hawkeye fans off the field after today’s win. The game was about what you expect in a top five Big Ten battle with Iowa involved: relatively low scoring, with the defenses dictating the game. Iowa had just 305 yards on the day, but outgained Penn State, which was held to 287, and turned it over four times.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#Penn State#Hoosiersnow Com#Boilermakerscountry Com#Buckeyesnow Com#Wildcatsdaily Com#Ohio State#Northwestern#Brew
La Crosse Tribune

Why Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badgers football team and how teammates reacted

Most University of Wisconsin football players found out about the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger the same way many fans did — via social media. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at his news conference Monday that he didn’t tell the full team about his decision to cut the redshirt freshman, one of the few direct answers Chryst gave on the subject during his 13 minutes fielding questions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy offers blunt comment regarding Urban Meyer

While there were lots of things in the Urban Meyer videos and photos that went viral last weekend that caused concern in NFL circles, one of the biggest issues that people took note of was the fact that Meyer didn’t travel with the team from Ohio back to Florida. Many...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
TODAY.com

Photo of high school football player helping opponent goes viral

One high school football player in Iowa is proving that a little empathy goes a long way. During an early September Friday night football game, Charles City wide receiver Mario Hoefer was cramping pretty badly. "I thought I was drinking enough water, but I wasn't," Hoefer, 18, told TODAY Parents.
HIGH SCHOOL
Whiskey Riff

Spencer Rattler Roasted For Not Congratulating Caleb Williams After He Led The Sooners To Comeback Win Against Texas

Granted, I took Texas and the points, and after the Longhorns jumped out to that 28-7 lead, it looked like it was in the bag. Well, it wasn’t…. To start the second quarter, Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler found himself riding the pine pony, with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley handing freshman quarterback Caleb Williams the reins.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
588
Followers
585
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

Comments / 0

Community Policy