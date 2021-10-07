SLO chamber encourages family-friendliness in the workplace
San Luis Obispo's Chamber of Commerce wants at least 100 local businesses to think of the children. The chamber announced the launch of the Family-Friendly Workplace Accelerator Program on Oct. 4, which identifies the importance of creating a welcoming environment for employees taking care of children and family members. The chamber partnered with First5 SLO, an independent agency supporting children and families, on the program.www.newtimesslo.com
