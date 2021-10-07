CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Summer Travel Recap: Latest Trends Reveal Rise in International Travel, Last Minute Trips and Young Travelers

albanyceo.com
 7 days ago

For the first time since the onset of Covid-19, travel insurance sales have surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, according to travel insurance aggregator Squaremouth.com. However, as travel rebounds, new trends have emerged that show it is still far from "normal. Squaremouth Analytics compared thousands of travel insurance policies purchased pre-and-post-pandemic to identify...

albanyceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

New U.S. COVID-19 Rules for International Travelers Will Start in November

Citizens of other countries will need to be vaccinated if they want to enter the United States. The Biden administration recently announced that entry rules for international travelers are changing. Although it hasn't specified an exact date yet, this will happen sometime in early November. Most notably, it's eliminating travel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers, what it means for the valley

One of the main drives for the valley's economy is tourism, especially from Canadian and Mexican travelers. The president and CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs, Scott White, said the land border restrictions being lifted are big for the valley. "Typically in a normal year, we have over 300,000 visitors coming from Canada down into The post U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers, what it means for the valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mediafeed.org

The ultimate checklist for international travelers

If you’re thinking of traveling abroad anytime soon, then this is the article for you. We’ve compiled a list of things that everyone should consider before going on their next trip to another country. From making sure your passport is valid and up-to-date to packing some essential items in your carry-on bag, it’s all here! So let’s get to the ultimate international travel checklist!
LIFESTYLE
newschannel20.com

International travel down in Springfield, impacts to local economy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Domestic visits to the Capital City are picking back up but what about for international travelers?. Industry experts say international travelers aren’t visiting Illinois or Springfield compared to rates seen in 2019 mostly because of the pandemic. Around 9,000 international visitors traveled to Springfield in 2019...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Mexico#Costa Rica#Squaremouth Analytics#Last Minute Trips Grow
hospitalitynet.org

Holiday Travel Forecast: Expedia Reveals the Top Trending Destinations

New data released today by Expedia® indicates holiday travel planning is underway and the top choices for Thanksgiving and Christmas escapes are sunny beachside destinations across Mexico, the southern U.S. and the Caribbean. Mountaintop getaways to Utah and Colorado are also shaping up to be popular for travelers this holiday season. While many of these destinations are already seeing strong demand, it's important to know that it's not too late to book.
TRAVEL
executivetraveller.com

Australia’s international travel ban to be lifted in November

Fully-vaccinated Australians will finally be allowed to leave the country. Home quarantine to replace hotel quarantine on return from overseas. State-by-state approach based on 80% vaccination, with NSW expected to be first. Australia's 18-month long ban on international travel will be lifted in November, allowing fully-vaccinated travellers to freely leave...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Can You Buy Travel Insurance at the Last Minute?

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. You may be eager to return to traveling, even if you’re a bit cautious about finalizing plans at this time. Perhaps you’re planning trips with shorter notice, as Covid-related situations evolve both in the US and internationally. “With the emergence of new variants and a constantly changing landscape of travel advisories and entry requirements, traveling during the pandemic has been a ‘wait and see’ period,” says Lisa Cheng, spokesperson with World Nomads, a...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
northwestgeorgianews.com

New survey reveals travel trends for upcoming holiday

Expedia has released new data on holiday travel for the upcoming festive season. The survey found that travelers are in the planning phases for Thanksgiving and Christmas with the most popular locales including destinations in Mexico, the southern United States and the Caribbean. Once again, U.S. travelers are staying closer...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

G7 ministers agree to align international travel strategies

Transport and health ministers from the G7 group of nations have agreed to align their international travel strategies to “build a long-lasting recovery” for the sector. UK transport secretary Grant Shapps hosted the meeting, which was the first of its kind, with G7 transport and health ministers. The ministers agreed...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Google Reveals Key Trends, Insights for Marketing Holiday Travel

As another uncertain holiday travel season approaches amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Google has revealed some helpful insights for marketing to holiday travelers. According to Google, more than one-third of people around the world (36 percent) are currently traveling in some form or fashion. That improvement since the start of the pandemic has been driven by a decline in the perceived risk of taking a vacation (down 17 percent since January 2021). Nonetheless, marketing travel successfully in the coming months will hinge on being able to craft a message for the cautious.
INTERNET
outsidemagazine

Where to Travel Next: The Best Trips to Take in 2022

Our experts sought out epic adventures in every landscape, from new desert outposts to off-the-grid wellness retreats, with plenty of trails, beaches, and base camps to fill up your 2022 travel calendar. Be flexible, plan smart, and let these 30 escapes inspire you. PLUS: Come with us! Travel with Outside editors to Alaska, Patagonia, Mount Everest Base Camp, and the French Alps.
TRAVEL
Forbes

Travel Insurance For A Trip To France

Whether you’re going for European history, the hip excitement of Paris, the fantastic Mediterranean beaches, or the wonderful food and wine experiences, it’s smart to insure your trip to France by buying a comprehensive travel insurance policy. For trips to France, and really any international destination, look for a travel...
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Domestic business travel recovery ‘outstripping international bookings’

The UK lost £4.76 billion in GDP in the last week of September due to the decline of business travel trips following Covid-19, new Business Travel Association data reveals. Domestic business travel bookings were at 53.24% of pre-pandemic levels, the highest since May 2021. But international travel was still struggling...
TRAVEL
businesstraveller.com

The Business Travel Association reveals slow international business travel recovery

Domestic trips are leading the recovery of business travel, though international travel is still struggling, according to the latest data from the Business Travel Association (BTA). The BTA’s latest data from Travelogix revealed that domestic business travel bookings were at 53.24 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the fourth week...
TRAVEL
Morning Sun

Ask A Travel Nerd: Is it cheaper to book hotels last-minute?

In an era where mask requirements flip back and forth, rules are relaxed and then restricted, and COVID-19 cases increase after they just decreased, you’re probably not keen on booking travel too far in advance. And there’s one more reason why you might not want to book in advance anyway: It’s often cheaper to book a hotel last-minute.
TRAVEL
FOX59

Indianapolis International Airport expecting record travel this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport (IND) officials are advising travelers to arrive early this weekend as they anticipate it will be among the busiest fall break travel periods ever. “We’re expecting to see a lot of happy families, a lot of happy travelers,” said IND Executive Director, Mario Rodriguez. “It brings joy to all of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
click orlando

Summer travel rebound continues at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summer travel made an impressive rebound in Central Florida this past August. More than 3.5 million travelers came through the Orlando International Airport. This is a 210% increase from last year, according to a release from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. [TRENDING: Tropical wave to bring rain...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy