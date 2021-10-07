Most Communications Service Providers Feel Unprepared to Charge for 5G Services
A new Oracle Communications survey shows that while 73% of communications service providers (CSPs) plan to launch 5G networks by 2022, 94% have challenges with their existing charging systems. As these CSPs look to monetize everything from streaming videos and network slicing to eHealth and virtual gaming, they worry their outdated charging systems will hinder customer experience, performance, and the ability to get new offerings to market quickly.albanyceo.com
